USA Today predicts promising season for Chargers in 2021

As we continue to inch closer to the 2021 regular season, predictions for how the year is going to shake up for all 32 NFL teams continue to flood the web.

The latest comes from USA Today’s Nate Davis, who predicts the Chargers to finish 11-6 and earn a wild card spot.

In the wild card matchup against the two-seeded Titans, Los Angeles defeats them only to get knocked out by the Browns, who lose to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 56.

Here is why Davis is so optimistic about L.A. heading into the upcoming season:

Mixing the Bolts and optimism is often a toxic combination – they’ve zapped me more than once – but one can’t unsee QB Justin Herbert’s boundless potential coming off an offensive rookie of the year performance that wrapped with four consecutive wins. This season commences with a brutal six-week stretch before the bye that includes Washington, the Cowboys, Chiefs, Browns and Ravens. But new coach Brandon Staley is already highly regarded for defensive wizardry that should be augmented by S Derwin James’ return. Don’t be surprised if the Chargers are LA’s best team in 2021.

The Bolts receiving plenty of hype and having high expectations by the media comes by no surprise. The last couple of seasons the team has failed to live up to them, but there’s plenty of reasons to believe that they will be able to match this year.

First off, the Chargers are stacked on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Los Angeles will be led by rookie sensation Justin Herbert. With the revamped line that’s in place, and weapons around him; Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Tyron Johnson, Jalen Guyton, rookie Josh Palmer and Jared Cook, he should be set up for sophomore success.

Defensively, engineered by Derwin James and Joey Bosa, the group that boasts Michael Davis, Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Linval Joseph, Chris Harris Jr., rookie Asante Samuel Jr., among others should flourish under the defensive mind of head coach Brandon Staley.

Story continues

While unproven, Staley has presented himself like he’s coached in this league over a decade since coming onboard, as he has connected with each individual on the team and developed a fine-tuned culture.

On top of that, he has addressed that he will look to overcome failures that cost the team a lot of close games the past few seasons, with those being game management, strategy in crucial situations and special teams competence.

For a team that has dealt with injuries to key players in the past, they will have to stay healthy to have success in 2021. But if they do, there’s no reason why Davis’ prediction won’t come to fruition.

As for the rest of the AFC West, Davis sees the Chiefs winning the AFC West with a 12-5 record while the Broncos and Raiders both go 8-9.