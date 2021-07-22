USA TODAY predicts Colts miss playoffs in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts were predicted to finish the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and in second place in the AFC South by Nate Davis of USA TODAY.

“Indianapolis Colts (9-8): Plenty of talent permeates a roster that’s been good enough to make two playoff trips in the past three seasons – which have all featured different starting quarterbacks. But hardly ideal to initiate new QB1 Carson Wentz’s reboot with the schedule spitting the Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Dolphins and Ravens right out of the chute. That opening gauntlet may not include new LT Eric Fisher, either, as he continues recovering from January’s Achilles injury.”

Davis has the Colts just missing the playoffs in his prediction. Seven AFC teams are predicted to have a better record than the Colts while they are tied with the New England Patriots at 9-8.

Here’s how the division shook out in USA TODAY’s prediction:

Tennessee Titans (12-5) Indianapolis Colts (9-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) Houston Texans (1-16)

Davis has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Cleveland Browns in the Super Bowl.

The Colts are likely to have a solid season thanks to their roster construction. How high they go will depend on the improvements of Carson Wentz. He could vault them to be a playoff team or keep them as a middle-of-the-pack squad.