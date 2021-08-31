USA TODAY: No bowl game for Spartans in 2021
Add Erick Smith of USA TODAY to the list of national media that is not high on the 2021 Michigan State Spartans.
Smith released his first batch of bowl predictions for the upcoming season, and like many he evidently isn’t buying much stock in Michigan State. Smith left the Spartans off his bowl predictions last week list — joining Brett McMurphy who also put out bowl predictions that didn’t have the Spartans bowling.
Here’s Smith’s breakdown of the Big Ten teams in bowl games this year:
Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Alabama
Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon
Outback Bowl: Iowa vs. Florida
Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. LSU
Music City Bowl: Michigan vs. Ole Miss
Las Vegas Bowl: Indiana vs. Arizona State
Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Virginia
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. West Virginia
Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Toledo
Redbox Bowl: Minnesota vs. Cal
Click here to read the complete bowl predictions from Smith of USA TODAY.
I don’t blame Smith for aligning with so many others in the national media, but I personally believe Michigan State will reach a bowl game this year. So it’ll be interesting to monitor Smith’s weekly updates on his bowl predictions throughout the season should the Spartans live up to my expectations of reaching a bowl game this holiday season.
