USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets in dead last following Week 2 blowout

The Jets are in a league of their own at the bottom of the NFL’s totem pole.

USA TODAY released its NFL Power Rankings following the second week of games and the results for New York aren’t pretty. It has the Jets ranked 32nd — dead last — after dropping a 31-13 laugher to the 49ers in Week 2. Only the Giants were ranked worse after Week 1, but Gang Green’s no-show against a shorthanded San Francisco team helped Big Blue move up a spot despite also being 0-2.

Here’s USA TODAY’s explanation for the Jets’ ranking:

Despite facing San Francisco’s JV squad much of Sunday, New York showed scant fight in performance that should leave NYJ fans disheartened.

Excluding the play of OT Mekhi Becton, DL Quinenn Williams and New York’s special team’s unit, there weren’t many positives to take out of Sunday’s loss. Between a conservative gameplan and a defense that couldn’t stop the run or get off the field on third down, the game was over before halftime.

In the first two games of the season, the Jets have not looked up to par. Being outscored 58-30 across two weeks speaks to that. New York ranks 32nd in total offense, 31st in the running game, 30th in the passing game and 31st in scoring.

Adam Gase mentioned his struggling team needs to go into “hyperdrive” to improve, but the Jets will need a lot more than that if they want to dig themselves out of the bottom of the power rankings.