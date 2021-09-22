USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets aren’t NFL’s worst winless team after Week 2

The Jets looked like their usual incompetent selves in their Week 2 loss to the Patriots, as Zach Wilson tossed four interceptions in a 25-6 loss to New England.

Saleh’s team — or maybe just his offense — looked like arguably the worst in football after Sunday’s afternoon action. The latest batch of USA TODAY’s NFL Power Rankings does not see it that way, though, as the Jets are now 30th in the rankings after checking in at 28th following their Week 1 loss to the Panthers.

The only two teams ranked behind New York are the Falcons and Jaguars, respectively. Atlanta endured a beatdown at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 2, while Jacksonville endured rookie quarterback struggles of its own in a 23-13 loss to the Broncos — the Jets’ Week 3 opponent.

The Patriots moved up three spots from 20th to 17th after their first win of the season, while the Dolphins dropped seven spots from 12th to 19th after an embarrassing effort against the Bills in which Tua Tagovailoa left with an injury. Buffalo’s win over Miami facilitated a one-spot jump from 10th to ninth.

The Buccaneers, Rams, Chiefs, Browns and Cardinals rounded out the top five in the rankings. Arizona is the lone newcomer in the top five after its thrilling win over the Vikings and a 2-0 start to the season. Kansas City remains in the top five at third despite its loss to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

