USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets gain ground despite blowout loss

Despite getting blown out on the road in another uncompetitive game, the Jets gained a spot on the Giants.

USA TODAY released its NFL Power Rankings following the third week of games and the results for New York aren’t anything to write home about. It has the Jets ranked 31st — only the Giants are worse — after dropping a 36-7 contest to the Colts in Week 3.

The Jets had a better offensive gameplan, but the unit couldn’t overcome the play of Sam Darnold, who had another nightmarish outing. Darnold threw three backbreaking interceptions, including two pick-sixes and another in the end zone. On the other side of the ball, the Jets defense couldn’t pressure Philip Rivers, nor could they get off the field on third down. It was more of the same for both units in a horrific loss.

The Jets have now been outscored 94-37 through three games in the 2020 season. They’ve been largely uncompetitive and are the only team in the league to not hold a lead this season. New York now ranks 32nd in total yards, scoring, passing, first downs and red zone offense. That’s an indictment on the head coach, who is already on thin ice, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Now the Jets are vying for a win against the Broncos on a short week. The good news is they’ll likely get some reinforcements back, but all signs point to Adam Gase’s job being on the line Thursday.