USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets climb multiple spots after upsetting Bengals

The Jets nearly hit rock bottom in the USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings after their 41-point loss to the Patriots in Week 7 and entered their matchup with the red-hot Bengals ranked 31st out of 32 teams.

New York sure didn’t play like the second-worst team in football against Cincinnati. Mike White’s heroics in his first career start propelled the Jets to a stunning 34-31 upset in which White eclipsed the 400-yard mark through the air and threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Tyler Kroft in the fourth quarter.

The latest edition of USA TODAY’s power rankings gives the Jets some deserved respect, as they check in at 28th in a three-spot jump from last week. New York has climbed out of the AFC East basement in the standings and the rankings, as the Dolphins are now 30th after losing to the Bills, who are inching closer to the top five at sixth. The Patriots were the big winners of the weekend, jumping from 21st all the way up to ninth after beating the Chargers on the road.

The Rams, Packers, Cardinals, Buccaneers and Cowboys round out the top five of the rankings. Los Angeles climbs back into the top spot after Arizona lost to Green Bay on Thursday night.

List