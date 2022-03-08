USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll: Lady Vols’ latest ranking

Tennessee (15-6) will host Austin Peay (12-6) Tuesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols defeated Virginia, 5-0, in the Tennessee Invitational championship game Sunday.

The latest USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll was released Tuesday. Tennessee remains ranked No. 18.

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Oklahoma (32) 15-0 800 1 2 Alabama 20-0 768 2 3 Florida State 19-1 721 3 4 Florida 21-1 696 4 5 UCLA 17-3 680 5 6 Virginia Tech 14-3 628 6 7 Washington 15-5 575 7 8 Arizona 15-4 530 9 9 Kentucky 16-2 511 10 10 Oklahoma St. 12-5 503 8 11 Oregon 16-3 470 12 12 Arkansas 14-4 445 11 13 Duke 16-3 417 13 14 Missouri 16-4 392 15 15 Georgia 19-2 343 16 16 Northwestern 15-4 331 17 17 Clemson 12-6 282 14 18 Tennessee 15-6 268 18 19 Michigan 13-6 255 19 20 Auburn 21-1 233 20 21 LSU 17-6 146 22 22 Louisiana 12-4 101 21 23 Arizona State 13-5 94 23 24 Notre Dame 16-4 50 25 25 Charlotte 18-3 42

Others receiving votes:

UCF (38), USF (36), Stanford (25), Liberty (7), Texas (7), Boise State (2), Oregon State (2), USC Upstate (1), Wisconsin (1).

Dropped out:

No. 24 UCF

