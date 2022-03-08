USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll: Lady Vols’ latest ranking
Tennessee (15-6) will host Austin Peay (12-6) Tuesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Lady Vols defeated Virginia, 5-0, in the Tennessee Invitational championship game Sunday.
The latest USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll was released Tuesday. Tennessee remains ranked No. 18.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
Oklahoma (32)
15-0
800
1
2
Alabama
20-0
768
2
3
Florida State
19-1
721
3
4
Florida
21-1
696
4
5
UCLA
17-3
680
5
6
Virginia Tech
14-3
628
6
7
Washington
15-5
575
7
8
Arizona
15-4
530
9
9
Kentucky
16-2
511
10
10
Oklahoma St.
12-5
503
8
11
Oregon
16-3
470
12
12
Arkansas
14-4
445
11
13
Duke
16-3
417
13
14
Missouri
16-4
392
15
15
Georgia
19-2
343
16
16
Northwestern
15-4
331
17
17
Clemson
12-6
282
14
18
Tennessee
15-6
268
18
19
Michigan
13-6
255
19
20
Auburn
21-1
233
20
21
LSU
17-6
146
22
22
Louisiana
12-4
101
21
23
Arizona State
13-5
94
23
24
Notre Dame
16-4
50
25
25
Charlotte
18-3
42
Others receiving votes:
UCF (38), USF (36), Stanford (25), Liberty (7), Texas (7), Boise State (2), Oregon State (2), USC Upstate (1), Wisconsin (1).
Dropped out:
No. 24 UCF
