USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll: Lady Vols’ latest ranking

Tennessee (15-6) will host Austin Peay (12-6) Tuesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols defeated Virginia, 5-0, in the Tennessee Invitational championship game Sunday.

The latest USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll was released Tuesday. Tennessee remains ranked No. 18.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Oklahoma (32)

15-0

800

1

2

Alabama

20-0

768

2

3

Florida State

19-1

721

3

4

Florida

21-1

696

4

5

UCLA

17-3

680

5

6

Virginia Tech

14-3

628

6

7

Washington

15-5

575

7

8

Arizona

15-4

530

9

9

Kentucky

16-2

511

10

10

Oklahoma St.

12-5

503

8

11

Oregon

16-3

470

12

12

Arkansas

14-4

445

11

13

Duke

16-3

417

13

14

Missouri

16-4

392

15

15

Georgia

19-2

343

16

16

Northwestern

15-4

331

17

17

Clemson

12-6

282

14

18

Tennessee

15-6

268

18

19

Michigan

13-6

255

19

20

Auburn

21-1

233

20

21

LSU

17-6

146

22

22

Louisiana

12-4

101

21

23

Arizona State

13-5

94

23

24

Notre Dame

16-4

50

25

25

Charlotte

18-3

42

Others receiving votes:

UCF (38), USF (36), Stanford (25), Liberty (7), Texas (7), Boise State (2), Oregon State (2), USC Upstate (1), Wisconsin (1).

Dropped out:

No. 24 UCF

