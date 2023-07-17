USA TODAY names one Ohio State football tradition as one of the best in Big Ten

What sets college football aside from the NFL is the pageantry and tradition. Marching bands, rabid fanbases, and of course, some time-honored moments that invoke chills and reverence. A program like Ohio State is front and center with some of college football’s best traditions, but it’s not alone.

USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg set out to separate some of the traditions in the Big Ten by way of ranking them in tiers, and one Buckeye staple of game days made it into Tier 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to Myerberg, the venerable “Script Ohio” is one of the best college football traditions in the Big Ten, and for good reason (duh).

“Dotting the ‘i’ ― Performed to the tune of Robert Planquette’s ‘Le Régiment de Sambre et Meuse,’ the school marching band’s iconic Script Ohio formation is capped with a senior sousaphone player strutting to the dot above the ‘i’ in ‘Ohio’ and taking a deep bow to both sides of the stadium.” writes Myerberg. “The honored assignment has only been granted to a handful of non-band members, including John Glenn, Jack Nicklaus, and Bob Hope.”

You’ll get no argument from us, and we’ll go a step further and say that it’s the best tradition in the Big Ten and arguably the best in the country. I’ve seen opposing fanbases make sure they were settled into their seats to see “Script Ohio” take place before the game — and to rave reviews.

Ohio State still football eyeing a full stadium in the fall

Oct 11, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes marching band performs ‘Script Ohio’ before kick-off against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Myerberg does think that “Script Ohio” has some competition in Tier 1. He includes the “Hawkeye Wave” to the children’s hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium at Iowa, the “Go Blue” banner at Michigan, “Jump Around” at Wisconsin, Penn State’s “White Out,” and the “Sellout Streak” at Nebraska (currently at 389 games starting in 1962) as the other Big Ten traditions in Tier 1.

Head on over to the engaging piece on USA TODAY to see the other tiers and what traditions are included.

More!

'College 12-Pack' podcast previews the Big Ten, Ohio State

Top five Big Ten Heisman hopefuls for 2023

Ohio State 2025 5-star wide receiver target will commit Saturday

Missouri 2024 wide receiver has Ohio State in his top five

Jim Tressel sensed something was off prior to the 2006 BCS National Championship game

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire