USA TODAY names C.J. Stroud among top Heisman contenders for 2022

This is clearly stating the obvious, but Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season according to almost every single publication and website out there. Our mothership, USA TODAY Sports, also has the OSU signal-caller among the favorites, lest we remind you that Stroud was a finalist this season during his freshman campaign.

However, these things rarely go where we think they will. Remember, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was the early favorite to take home the bronze statue in 2021, and we all know how that turned out. There will be others in the mix that jump up and make themselves household names, and returning players already on the minds of voters that have fantastic years again.

But how does Paul Myerberg see this thing shaking out next year? Here is where he sees Stroud fitting into the Heisman picture for next season.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“He earned this year’s Heisman with consistency and a great close to the regular season. Next year’s (Alabama) offense will lose a superb left tackle in Evan Neal and will need to do another slight rebuild at the skill positions, but the starting lineup should include multiple seniors and be far more experienced than in Young’s first season as the starter.”

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Williams will enter next season with enormous name recognition after spending a few midseason weeks as the talk of college football. Being a household name may only get him so far. There are some major questions about the future of Oklahoma’s offense without coach Lincoln Riley and just how strong his supporting cast will be given the rash of transfers and lost verbal commitments since Riley left for Southern California.”

Will Anderson, Linebacker, Alabama

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) gets ready for the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Anderson just missed being a finalist for this year’s Heisman despite leading the Football Bowl Subdivision during the regular season in tackles for loss and sacks. There’s no doubt he’ll start 2022 in the top five of every Heisman list as the defender most likely to make a run at the honor.”

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas

Nov 6, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Robinson was one of only a few bright spots during coach Steve Sarkisian’s miserable debut season. Whether the sophomore factors into the Heisman race depends on what sort of growth Texas and the offense makes during a crucial offseason. If Sarkisian can identify a permanent starting quarterback and take the next step in a roster rebuild, Robinson has the ability to run for 1,500 yards with another 500 yards as a receiver.”

Deuce Vaughn, Running Back, Kansas State

Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gains yards in the second half of Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown against Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Robinson may not be the best option at running back coming out of the Big 12, however. The one reliable piece of Kansas State’s offense in each of the last two seasons, Vaughn went over 1,000 rushing yards during the regular season and is leading the Wildcats in receptions for the second straight year. There’s a matter of getting his team into New Year’s Six consideration, but Vaughn’s numbers may speak for themselves.”

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami (FL)

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) with the ball during the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“With 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions, Van Dyke quietly put together an outstanding freshman season during a tumultuous year for the Hurricanes. With at least three touchdowns in each of his last six starts, Van Dyke will roll into the offseason as the face of the team under new coach Mario Cristobal. With Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell off to the NFL, there’s a void to fill atop the list of ACC quarterbacks.”

Will Shipley, Running Back, Clemson

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) and running back Kobe Pace (20) look at the video screen of action during the fourth quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Shipley will have to do more as a receiver to work his way into the top tier of Heisman contenders. There’s also the question of how Clemson’s offense will look amid the possibility of some schematic tweaks after a down season. But he’s a gifted runner who nearly carried Clemson’s offense on his back as a freshman; with nothing working in the passing game, Shipley went over the 100-yard mark three times during the Tigers’ five-game winning streak to end the regular season.”

Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

What Myerberg says

“Allen is the next super-productive Wisconsin back, following in the footsteps of more than a generation of runners to crack the 1,000-yard mark. Recruited as a safety by most programs and only 17 years old as a freshman after reclassifying into the 2021 class, Allen went for 1,109 yards and 12 scores on 7.1 yards per carry during the regular season despite carrying the ball just 12 times in Wisconsin’s first four games.”

Wan'Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) lunges for extra yardage against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“Getting quarterback Will Levis to turn down the NFL and return in 2022 would be huge for Robinson’s Heisman chances. (Levis may take that leap given how his stock soared during his one year with the Wildcats.) The former Nebraska transfer flourished in a role more suited to his size and skill set, setting a new single-season program record with 94 receptions and counting as the Wildcats averaged more than 30 points per game for the first time since 2010.”

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Myerberg says

“The numbers will only get Stroud so far, as we saw down the stretch of the regular season. He’ll probably be just as productive in 2022, if not more so, even as the Buckeyes lose star receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the NFL. (Returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be a Heisman candidate in his own right.) But Ohio State needs to win the Big Ten and get back to the playoff to put Stroud on top.”

