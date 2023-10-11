USA TODAY is making a Rutgers football bowl projection (for a third straight week)

The bowl destination remains the same for Rutgers football, but the opponent has changed in the most recent projections from USA TODAY.

In his weekly update to his bowl projections, USA TODAY’s Erick Smith has Rutgers locked in for a third straight week in heading to the Pinstripe Bowl. In the previous two projections, he had Rutgers playing Wake Forest in the game but he has updated that outlook this week.

Rutgers remains, but now they face Georgia Tech.

Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) is coming off a tough 24-13 weekend loss at Wisconsin. After an upset win at Miami over the weekend, things certainly are looking up for Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC).

Three weeks ago, Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest, the team Rutgers was projected to play in the Pinstripe Bowl. Wake Forest, coincidentally, was the team that Rutgers faced in the 2021 Gator Bowl.

That year, Rutgers was a last-minute replacement when Texas A&M had to pull out of the game.

In terms of bowl eligibility, Rutgers needs two more wins to be bowl eligible. They have not accomplished that since 2014, their first season in the Big Ten.

The Pinstripe Bowl is held annually at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Rutgers beat Iowa State in the 2011 game in what was the final game of head coach Greg Schiano’s first tenure with the program.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire