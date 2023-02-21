USA Today lists UNC Basketball as first team out

The UNC basketball program lost another ‘must-win’ game to save their season on Sunday, dropping a road contest to NC State. The Tar Heels entered that game on the wrong side of the bubble in most mock brackets, and the loss didn’t help their cause.

But how much damage did it do? Apparently, it didn’t drop them far down the list of teams on the bubble.

The USA Today Sports released its latest bracket projections ahead of the big week of games. And for North Carolina, they are sitting in the ‘first four out” section as team No. 69, making them the first team out of the bracket.

Joining UNC in that section are Utah State, Penn State, and Texas Tech as they are all on the bubble. Ahead of those teams in the ‘last four in’ section is Southern California, Memphis, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

It’s pretty simple what North Carolina has to do to be considered for the field of 68. With four games left, they need to get as many wins as possible plus an ACC Tournament win. If they fail to do that, they will be the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament.

The road ahead is tough but it begins Wednesday night at Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire