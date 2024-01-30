USA TODAY leaves Florida out of first 2024 bracketology projection

With Selection Sunday and March Madness quickly approaching, USA TODAY is joining the bracketology game, and Florida is nowhere to be seen on the initial projections.

The Gators are 14-6 overall and 4-3 against the conference this year, but none of those wins have come against a Quadrant 1 opponent. The NCAA says that “the number of Quadrant 1 wins and Quadrant 3/4 losses will be incredibly important when it comes time for NCAA tournament selection and seeding.”

Florida still has a chance to make the tournament, though, thanks to the second half of the criteria given. Florida has a perfect 14-0 record against Q2 and worse teams. One signature win could do the trick, but USA TODAY Sports might need to see a little more considering Florida isn’t even on the bubble.

The first four out are Kansas State, Villanova, Virginia, and Washington State, and the next four out are Nebraska, Princeton, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Florida has losses to both Virginia and Wake Forest this year.

While Florida might not yet be in the bracketology picture, eight SEC teams are expected to make it to the Big Dance. USA TODAY projects Tennessee as a 2-seed, Kentucky as a 3-seed, Alabama as a 4-seed, Auburn as a 5-seed, Mississippi State and South Carolina as 9-seeds and Ole Miss and Texas A&M as 10-seeds.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire