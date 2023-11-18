USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 12
The latest USA TODAY HSS/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings as of Nov. 17, 2023.
Regional: Girls Volleyball
1. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 42-2
2. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 48-1
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 34-5
4. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 36-4
5. Dike-New Hartford (Iowa)
Region: 6 | Record: 50-0
6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 39-4
7. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 33-0
8. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 34-0
9. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Region: 3 | Record: 37-3
10. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 34-7
11. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 31-2
12. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 36-2
13. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 47-1
14. Northville High School (Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 47-2
15. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Region: 8 | Record: 29-0
16. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 37-5
17. Huntington Beach (Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 32-9
18. Kamehameha-Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 30-3
19. Harlan High School (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 44-5
20. Lake Catholic High School (Ohio)
Region: 5 | Record: 29-0
21. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 33-4
22. Prosper High School (Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 37-9
23. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 45-3
24. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: 4 | Record: 37-5
25. St. Mary’s Lancaster (N.Y.)
Region: 1 | Record: 50-2-1
