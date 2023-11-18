Advertisement

USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 12

Richard Suter
·2 min read

The latest USA TODAY HSS/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings as of Nov. 17, 2023.

Regional: Girls Volleyball

1. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 42-2

2. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 48-1

3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 34-5

4. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 36-4

5. Dike-New Hartford (Iowa)

Region: 6 | Record: 50-0

6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 39-4

7. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 33-0

8. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 34-0

9. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Region: 3 | Record: 37-3

10. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 34-7

11. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 31-2

12. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 36-2

13. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 47-1

14. Northville High School (Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 47-2

15. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Region: 8 | Record: 29-0

16. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 37-5

17. Huntington Beach (Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 32-9

18. Kamehameha-Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 30-3

19. Harlan High School (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 44-5

20. Lake Catholic High School (Ohio)

Region: 5 | Record: 29-0

21. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 33-4

22. Prosper High School (Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 37-9

23. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 45-3

24. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: 4 | Record: 37-5

25. St. Mary’s Lancaster (N.Y.)

Region: 1 | Record: 50-2-1

More

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports