USA TODAY HSS/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 12

Richard Suter
·5 min read

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Nov. 17, 2023.

National: Girls Volleyball Super 25

Region 1: 

1. St. Mary’s Lancaster (N.Y.)

Record: 50-2-1

2. Fairport High School (N.Y.)

Record: 29-3-1

3. Bedford High School (N.H.)

Record: 21-0

4. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)

Record: 39-4-1

5. Shenendehowa High School (N.Y.)

Record: 40-6-1

6. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 20-1

t-7. Portville High School (N.Y.)

Record: 36-5-2

t-7. Webster Schroeder (N.Y.)

Record: 27-3

8. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 25-0

t-9. Hauppauge High School (N.Y.)

Record: 18-2

t-9. Biddeford High School (Maine)

Record: 13-3

t-10. North Kingstown (R.I.)

Record: 18-1

t-10. Millbrook High School (N.Y.)

Record: 30-6-4

 

Region 2:

1. Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.)

Record: 32-0-2

2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 23-0

3. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)

Record: 29-0

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)

Record: 29-1

5. Unionville (Kennett Square, Pa.)

Record: 25-1-1

6. Glenelg (Md.)

Record: 21-1-1

7. Smyrna (Del.)

Record: 17-1

8. Southern Regional (Manahawkin, N.J.)

Record: 30-2

9. Flint Hill School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 33-3

10. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 22-5

 

Region 3:

1. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Record: 37-3

2. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 31-2

3. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 42-8

4. McGill Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 46-8

5. Middle Creek (Apex, N.C.)

Record: 26-1

6. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)

Record: 33-7

7. Mountain Brook (Ala.)

Record: 46-5

8. Alpharetta (Ga.)

Record: 38-3

9. South Aiken (S.C.)

Record: 44-5

10. Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 25-3

 

Region 4:

1. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)

Record: 48-1

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 36-4

3. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 34-7

4. Harlan High School (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 44-5

5. Prosper High School (Texas)

Record: 37-9

6. St. Mary’s Dominican High School (New Orleans, La.)

Record: 44-2

7. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

Record: 44-6

8. Jenks High School (Okla.)

Record: 35-5

9. Archbishop Hannan High School (Covington, La.)

Record: 44-3

10. Lewisburg High School (Olive Branch, Miss.)

Record: 33-7

 

Region 5: 

1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 33-0

2. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 47-2

3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 37-5

4. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)

Record: 27-0

5. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)

Record: 45-3

6. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)

Record: 35-7

7. Mercy McCauley (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 26-4

8. Bellmont High School (Decatur, Ind.)

Record: 34-3

9. Kings High School (Kings Mill, Ohio)

Record: 28-1

10. Clarkston High School (Mich.)

Record: 31-3

 

Region 6:

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 50-0

2. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 36-2

3. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 47-1

4. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 37-5

5. Xavier High School (Appleton, Wis.)

Record: 45-3

6. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)

Record: 39-3

7. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 41-4

8. Waukee Northwest (Iowa)

Record: 20-6

9. Marquette High School (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Record: 30-6

10. Barrington (Ill.)

Record: 35-7

 

Region 7:

1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 34-0

2. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 33-4

3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 35-2

4. New Prague High School (Minn.)

Record: 27-5

5. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)

Record: 29-13

6. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)

Record: 28-0

7. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 29-5

8. Sioux Falls Jefferson High School (S.D.)

Record: 26-3

9. Papillion-LaVista High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 26-16

10. Bismarck Century High School (N.D.)

Record: 29-5

 

Region 8:

1. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 25-0

2. Laramie High School (Wyo.)

Record: 32-1

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 30-8

4. Mill Valley High School (Shawnee, Kan.)

Record: 35-5

5. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 33-6

6. Las Cruces High School (N.M.)

Record: 20-1

7. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)

Record: 23-2

8. Maize South High School (Kan.)

Record: 37-4

9. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 38-3

10. Seaman High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 38-6

 

Region 9:

1. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 42-2

2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 34-5

3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 39-4

4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 32-9

5. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 34-9

6. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 27-6

7. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)

Record: 33-4

8. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Record: 35-6

9. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 26-14

10. Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 24-7

 

Region 10:

1. Kamehameha-Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 30-3

2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 30-6

3. Skyview (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 29-6

4. Wasilla (Alaska)

Record: 73-3

5. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 29-0

6. Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)

Record: 24-0

7. Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)

Record: 35-2-2

8. Gallatin High School (Bozeman, Mont.)

Record: 22-6

9. Oregon City (Ore.)

Record: 19-4

10. Olympia (Wash.)

Record: 19-6

