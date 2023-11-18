USA TODAY HSS/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 12
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Nov. 17, 2023.
Region 1:
1. St. Mary’s Lancaster (N.Y.)
Record: 50-2-1
2. Fairport High School (N.Y.)
Record: 29-3-1
3. Bedford High School (N.H.)
Record: 21-0
4. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)
Record: 39-4-1
5. Shenendehowa High School (N.Y.)
Record: 40-6-1
6. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 20-1
t-7. Portville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 36-5-2
t-7. Webster Schroeder (N.Y.)
Record: 27-3
8. Darien High School (Conn.)
Record: 25-0
t-9. Hauppauge High School (N.Y.)
Record: 18-2
t-9. Biddeford High School (Maine)
Record: 13-3
t-10. North Kingstown (R.I.)
Record: 18-1
t-10. Millbrook High School (N.Y.)
Record: 30-6-4
Region 2:
1. Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.)
Record: 32-0-2
2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 23-0
3. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 29-0
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)
Record: 29-1
5. Unionville (Kennett Square, Pa.)
Record: 25-1-1
6. Glenelg (Md.)
Record: 21-1-1
7. Smyrna (Del.)
Record: 17-1
8. Southern Regional (Manahawkin, N.J.)
Record: 30-2
9. Flint Hill School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 33-3
10. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 22-5
Region 3:
1. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Record: 37-3
2. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)
Record: 31-2
3. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)
Record: 42-8
4. McGill Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 46-8
5. Middle Creek (Apex, N.C.)
Record: 26-1
6. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)
Record: 33-7
7. Mountain Brook (Ala.)
Record: 46-5
8. Alpharetta (Ga.)
Record: 38-3
9. South Aiken (S.C.)
Record: 44-5
10. Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.)
Record: 25-3
Region 4:
1. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Record: 48-1
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 36-4
3. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 34-7
4. Harlan High School (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 44-5
5. Prosper High School (Texas)
Record: 37-9
6. St. Mary’s Dominican High School (New Orleans, La.)
Record: 44-2
7. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
Record: 44-6
8. Jenks High School (Okla.)
Record: 35-5
9. Archbishop Hannan High School (Covington, La.)
Record: 44-3
10. Lewisburg High School (Olive Branch, Miss.)
Record: 33-7
Region 5:
1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 33-0
2. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 47-2
3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 37-5
4. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)
Record: 27-0
5. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Record: 45-3
6. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 35-7
7. Mercy McCauley (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 26-4
8. Bellmont High School (Decatur, Ind.)
Record: 34-3
9. Kings High School (Kings Mill, Ohio)
Record: 28-1
10. Clarkston High School (Mich.)
Record: 31-3
Region 6:
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 50-0
2. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 36-2
3. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 47-1
4. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 37-5
5. Xavier High School (Appleton, Wis.)
Record: 45-3
6. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)
Record: 39-3
7. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 41-4
8. Waukee Northwest (Iowa)
Record: 20-6
9. Marquette High School (Chesterfield, Mo.)
Record: 30-6
10. Barrington (Ill.)
Record: 35-7
Region 7:
1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 34-0
2. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 33-4
3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 35-2
4. New Prague High School (Minn.)
Record: 27-5
5. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)
Record: 29-13
6. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)
Record: 28-0
7. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 29-5
8. Sioux Falls Jefferson High School (S.D.)
Record: 26-3
9. Papillion-LaVista High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 26-16
10. Bismarck Century High School (N.D.)
Record: 29-5
Region 8:
1. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 25-0
2. Laramie High School (Wyo.)
Record: 32-1
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 30-8
4. Mill Valley High School (Shawnee, Kan.)
Record: 35-5
5. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 33-6
6. Las Cruces High School (N.M.)
Record: 20-1
7. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)
Record: 23-2
8. Maize South High School (Kan.)
Record: 37-4
9. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 38-3
10. Seaman High School (Topeka, Kan.)
Record: 38-6
Region 9:
1. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 42-2
2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 34-5
3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 39-4
4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 32-9
5. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 34-9
6. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Record: 27-6
7. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)
Record: 33-4
8. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Record: 35-6
9. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 26-14
10. Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 24-7
Region 10:
1. Kamehameha-Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 30-3
2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 30-6
3. Skyview (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 29-6
4. Wasilla (Alaska)
Record: 73-3
5. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 29-0
6. Columbia River (Vancouver, Wash.)
Record: 24-0
7. Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
Record: 35-2-2
8. Gallatin High School (Bozeman, Mont.)
Record: 22-6
9. Oregon City (Ore.)
Record: 19-4
10. Olympia (Wash.)
Record: 19-6
