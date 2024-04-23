USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest 2024 Flag Football Player of the Year watchlist

Flag football has been a headliner among growing sports over the past several years, a positive trend in offering girls the opportunity to play the game at the high school level. And the trend isn’t slowing, with more states adding it to the list of officially sanctioned high school sports.

As of 2024, 28 of the 50 states have kicked off girls flag football, whether as a full-fledged competition or pilot program and more are certainly on the way.

At the forefront of all the progress are the athletes, which brings us to the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards.

The HSSA is the largest high school athletic recognition program in the country, with 20 regional programs and one national awards program that honors athletic achievement, and part of that spotlight includes the talented flag football athletes, the trailblazers who are turning heads on the field.

Here is the 2024 watchlist for the HSSA Flag Football Player of the Year (so far).

Maycie Bassett — JR, ATH/LB | Canyon View High School | Waddell, Arizona

Samyah Berry — SR, RB/LB | Tri-Cities High School | East Point, Georiga

Angelina Briano — SR, QB | Roosevelt High School | Eastvale, California

Cameron Brock — JR, QB | South Forsyth High School | Cumming, Georgia

Nichelle Brown — JR, WR/DB | Bradford High School | Starke, Florida

Camille Candidate — JR, ATH/LB | Edison High School | Miami, Florida

Ella Casey — SR, ATH | Pompano Beach High School | Pompano Beach, Florida

Taylor Clark — SR, ATH | Mountain View High School | Lawrenceville , Georgia

Madison Coger — JR, WR/DB | Campo Verde High School | Gilbert, Arizona

Lahela Cornett — SR, WR | Lincoln Park Academy | Fort Pierce, Florida

Emma Corr — JR, ATH | New Smyrna Beach High School | New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Layla Crawford — JR, LB | Lennard High School | Ruskin, Florida

Kelis Durham — JR, WR | Miami Killian Senior High School | Miami, Florida

Abby Elwell — SR, ATH | Lennard High School | Ruskin, Florida

Julia Geis — SR, QB | Blessed Trinity High School | Roswell, Georgia

Liani Gill — JR, ATH | Oxbridge Academy of the Palm Beaches | West Palm Beach, Florida

Morgan Grace — SR, DB | Chocawhatchee High School | Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Arnayshia Griffin — SO, QB | Bradford High School | Starke, Florida

Sanaa Growe — SR, ATH/WR | East Coweta High School | Sharpsburgh, Gerogia

Trinity Hall — JR, WR/DB | Auburndale High School | Auburndale, Florida

Ki’ona Hatley — JR, | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada

Samiyah Hopkins — SR, RB | Bellflower High School | Bellflower, California

London Jenkins — SR, WR | Fleming Island High School | Fleming Island, Florida

Katelyn Jewell — JR, QB | Canyon View High School | Waddell, Arizona

Samerria Johnson — JR, DB | Deerfield Beach High School | Deerfield Beach, Florida

Madilyn Lam — SO, QB | Esperanza High School | Anaheim, California

Taimane Laolagi-Aloy — SR, | Chapparral High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Ava Liaga — FR, WR/DB | Corona High School | Corona, California

Nadja Long — JR, LB/ATH | Osborne High School | Marietta, Georgia

Katie Meneses — SR, QB | Rosary Academy | Fullerton, California

Trystin Mitchell — JR, WR/ATH | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada

Kyla Moore — SR, QB/ATH | Shadow Ridge High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Jaylani Palmer — SO, WR/DB | Shadow Ridge High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Isabella Pap — SO, QB/DB | Campo Verde High School | Gilbert, Arizona

Sarah Pasquali — SR, QB/WR | Las Vegas High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Kaylie Phillips — JR, QB | Liberty High School | Henderson, Nevada

Nandi Ramessar — SR, WR | Western High School | Davie, Florida

Halley Redd — SR, QB/LB | Basic High School | Henderson, Nevada

Jaylin Schmitt — JR, QB/WR | East Coweta High School | Sharpsburgh, Georgia

Nevaeh Shedrick — SR, RB/LB | Lithia Springs High School | Lithia Springs, Georgia

Angel Shell-Nabiau — SR, WR | Tarpon Springs High School | Tarpon Springs, Florida

Nami Singer — JR, LB/RB | Marana High School | Tuscon, Arizona

Kyleigh Sizemore — SR, QB | Long County High School | Ludowici, Georgia

Shanty Sloss — JR, RB | Atlantic High School | Port Orange, Florida

Haidyn Spano — JR, QB | Robinson High School | Tampa, Florida

Makenna Sturgis — JR, WR | Alonso High School | Tampa, Florida

Manasvi Vijayaraghavan — SR, WR | Robinson High School | Tampa, Florida

Madeline West — JR, LB | Palo Verde High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Angelina Williams — JR, RB/ATH | Locust Grove High School | Locust Grove, Georgia

Grace Yager — JR, WR/DB | Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.

