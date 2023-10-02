USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 football rankings as of Oct. 2, 2023

The top high school football teams held firm in the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25, with Mater Dei (Calif.) still at the top spot after a convincing CIF-SS win over Servite (Calf.).

The methodology: the HSS staff creates the Super 25 rankings while considering various data points, including strength of schedule, prospects, the more traditional stats—did the team win or lose?—as well as overall point differentials.

USA TODAY HSS Super 25: Week 6

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Servite (Calif.) 49-0 | PR: 1

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Arbor View (Nev.) Forfeit | PR: 2

3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Coconut Creek (Fla.) 35-27 | PR: 3

4. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 5

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 4

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Collins Hill (Ga.) 43-0 | PR: 6

7. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. King (Texas) 42-6 | PR: 7

8. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: def. Archbishop Wood (Pa.) 61-0 | PR: 8

9. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. Santa Margarita (Calif.) 42-7 | PR: 9

10. Kahuku (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. Moanalua (Hawaii) 59-0 | PR: 10

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. Miramar (Fla.) 38-6 | PR: 11

12. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 2-2 | Last Result: def. North Miami Beach (Fla.) 54-0 | PR: 12

13. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 13

14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Central Gwinnett (Ga.) 47-7 | PR: 14

15. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Del Valle (Texas) 58-0 | PR: 15

16. Colquitt County (Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Lincoln (Fla.) 56-16 | PR: 16

17. Washington (Massillon, Ohio)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. St. John’s (D.C.) 28-7 | PR: 18

18. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. Miami (Fla.) 44-0 | PR: 17

19. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 4-2 | Last Result: def. Chaparral (Calif.) 58-19 | PR: 19

20. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 3-1 | Last Result: def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 48-7 | PR: 21

21. Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 5-0 | Last Result: def. North Paulding (Ga.) 44-24 | PR: 22

22. Belleville (Mich.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Glenn (Mich.) 35-8 | PR: 20

23. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Casteel (Ariz.) 49-28 | PR: 23

24. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. Copper Hills (Utah) 49-7 | PR: 24

25. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 4-1 | Last Result: DNP | PR: 25

On the rise…

Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

