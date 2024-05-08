USA TODAY High School Sports Stars of the Week: Lauren Machan, Kaden Magwood, Tyran Stokes, AJ Dybantsa, Jelani Watkins

The USA TODAY HSS staff’s “Stars of the Week” picks begin with a softball standout before heading to the hardwood action at the Nike EYBL, where three dynamic ballers turned heads this past week. The top nod, however, goes to a Texas track star — who should have the LSU Tigers’ football fan base incredibly excited for what’s ahead.

Standing-O to these five high school athletes who put on a show over the past week…

– Lauren Machan, Chittenango (N.Y.)/Newtown Rock (16U)

– Kaden Magwood, Team Loaded (VA) (Nike EYBL)

– Tyran Stokes, Oakland Soldiers (Nike EYBL)

– AJ Dybantsa, Oakland Soldiers (Nike EYBL)

– Jelani Watkins, Atascocita (Texas)

Note from the HSS team: To possibly have an athlete featured in our weekly selection, DM the highlight videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports