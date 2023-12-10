USA TODAY High School Sports Stars of the Week: Elijah Brown, Dallas Golden, Caden Durham, Owen Long, Anthony Crews

An incredible California high school football career came to a championship close on Saturday, with Mater Dei (Santa Ana) QB Elijah Brown leading the Monarchs to a 35-0 win over Serra (San Mateo.). For his efforts, an overall mark of 42-2 under center, the Stanford commit lands atop the USA TODAY HSS staff’s picks for “Stars of the Week.” Joining him in the highlight reel are two dynamic running backs and a pair of receivers who also put on a show during the playoff rush.

– Anthony Crews, Bell Vernon (Pa.)

– Owen Long, La Serna (Calif.)

– Caden Durham, Duncanville (Texas)

– Dallas Golden, Berkeley Prep (Fla.)

– Elijah Brown, Mater Dei (Calif.)

