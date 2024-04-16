USA TODAY High School Sports Stars of the Week: Caleigh Hunneman, Penelope Sanders, Shelby Shaw, Nonso Nwizubo, George Starr
The USA TODAY HSS staff’s “Stars of the Week” picks begin with two outstanding softball sluggers and ends with a perfect hidden-ball trick from the baseball diamond. A school record in the high jump and a soccer star add to the mix of must-see moments.
Standing-O to these five high school athletes who put on a show over the past week…
– Caleigh Hunneman, El Dorado High School (Placentia, Calif.) / So Cal Athletics (14U)
– Penelope Sanders, Byron P Steele II High School (Cibolo, Texas)
– Shelby Shaw, Harrison High School (Kennesaw, Ga.)
– Nonso Nwizubo, Johns Creek High School (Ga.)
– George Starr, Delsea Regional High School (Franklinville, N.J.)
Note from the HSS team: To possibly have an athlete featured in our weekly selection, DM the highlight videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.