USA TODAY High School Sports Stars of the Week: Caleigh Hunneman, Penelope Sanders, Shelby Shaw, Nonso Nwizubo, George Starr

The USA TODAY HSS staff’s “Stars of the Week” picks begin with two outstanding softball sluggers and ends with a perfect hidden-ball trick from the baseball diamond. A school record in the high jump and a soccer star add to the mix of must-see moments.

Standing-O to these five high school athletes who put on a show over the past week…

– Caleigh Hunneman, El Dorado High School (Placentia, Calif.) / So Cal Athletics (14U)

– Penelope Sanders, Byron P Steele II High School (Cibolo, Texas)

– Shelby Shaw, Harrison High School (Kennesaw, Ga.)

– Nonso Nwizubo, Johns Creek High School (Ga.)

– George Starr, Delsea Regional High School (Franklinville, N.J.)

Note from the HSS team: To possibly have an athlete featured in our weekly selection, DM the highlight videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports