USA TODAY High School Sports Stars of the Week: Caleigh Hunneman, Penelope Sanders, Shelby Shaw, Nonso Nwizubo, George Starr

Richard Suter
·1 min read

The USA TODAY HSS staff’s “Stars of the Week” picks begin with two outstanding softball sluggers and ends with a perfect hidden-ball trick from the baseball diamond. A school record in the high jump and a soccer star add to the mix of must-see moments.

Standing-O to these five high school athletes who put on a show over the past week…

– Caleigh Hunneman, El Dorado High School (Placentia, Calif.) / So Cal Athletics (14U)

– Penelope Sanders, Byron P Steele II High School (Cibolo, Texas)

– Shelby Shaw, Harrison High School (Kennesaw, Ga.)

– Nonso Nwizubo, Johns Creek High School (Ga.)

– George Starr, Delsea Regional High School (Franklinville, N.J.)

Note from the HSS team: To possibly have an athlete featured in our weekly selection, DM the highlight videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports