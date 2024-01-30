USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 boys basketball rankings, week of Jan. 29, 2024

Here’s the current top 25 for the week of Jan. 29, 2024.

The methodology: the HSS staff creates the Super 25 rankings while considering various data points, including strength of schedule, prospects, the more traditional stats—did the team win or lose?—as well as overall point differentials.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Record: 23-0

2. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 19-4

3. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 18-2

4. Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas)

Record: 16-1

5. Plano East (Texas)

Record: 28-0

6. Huntsville (Ala.)

Record: 26-1

7. Stony Point (Round Rock, Texas)

Record: 27-1

8. Ridge View (Colombia, S.C.)

Record: 19-1

9. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 23-4

10. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 19-2

11. Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.)

Record: 17-2

12. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Record: 12-3

13. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 17-4 (will you verify if you can)

14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Record: 15-3

15. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 18-3

16. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.)

Record: 19-0

17. Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 23-2

18. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 24-1

19. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Record: 20-3

20. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Record: 13-3

21. Alta (Sandy, Utah)

Record: 18-1

22. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 24-2

23. Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.)

Record: 25-2

24. St. Rose (Belmar, N.J.)

Record: 18-1

25 . Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Record: 12-3

On The Rise:

Westwood (17-1)

Lawrence North (17-0)

Salesian (23-1)

Related: National scoreboard from ScoreStream

Story originally appeared on High School Sports