USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Boys Wrestler of the Year nominees

Next up on the mat are 25 talented wrestlers who make up the 2023-24 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA roster.

Each will now have the chance to be named the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Boys Wrestler of the Year in August.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show showcasing athletes from 35 different high school sports, here is the ALL-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Wrestling Team.

A massive congratulations to each of these talented athletes …

West Bend West junior Cole Mirasola raises two fingers after repeating as a state champion, this time at the 285 weight class after winning last year at 195.

Sawyer Bartelt, 215, South Dade High School (Florida) — SR

Bo Bassett, 138, Bishop McCort High School (Pennsylvania) — SO

Ethan Birden, 160, Dublin Coffman High School (Ohio) — SR

Marcus Blaze, 126, Perrysburg High School (Ohio) — JR

Ben Davino, 132, Sr. Charles East High School (Illinois) — SR

PJ Duke, 160, Minisink Valley High School (New York) — JR

Angelo Ferrari, 175, Melissa High School (Texas) — SR

Jax Forrest, 126, Bishop McCort High School (Pennsylvania) — SO

Koy Hopke, 285, Amery High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Dillan Johnson, 285, Joliet Catholic Academy (Illinois) — SR

Anthony Knox, 120, Saint John Vianney High School (New Jersey) — JR

Rune Lawrence, 195, Frazier High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

LaDarion Lockett, 152, Stillwater High School (Oklahoma) — JR

Brock Mantanona, 152, Palm Desert High School (California) — SR

Seth Mendoza, 126, Mt. Carmel High School (Illinois) — JR

Cody Merrill, 285, Gilroy High School (California) — JR

Connor Mirasola, 195, West High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Cole Mirasola, 220, West High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Kollin Rath, 145, Bethlehem Catholic High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Landon Robideau, 150, St. Michael-Albertville High School (Minnesota) — JR

Navarro Schunke, 285, Brandon Valley High School (South Dakota) — SR

Luke Simcox, 144, Central Mountain High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Aeoden Sinclair, 195, Milton High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Gage Wright, 175, Parkersburg South High School (West Virginia) — SR

Daniel Zepeda, 138, Gilroy High School (California) — JR

From the HSSA

Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.

Sign up for email updates for your region or nationally to keep up with nominee selections, the awards programs and special announcements.

Follow our main Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads pages for more.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports