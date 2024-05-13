USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Boys Hockey Player of the Year nominees

The top boys hockey players from across the country have been unveiled, with these 25 athletes making up the 2023-24 ALL-USA HSSA roster.

Each will now have the chance at being named the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Boys Hockey Player of the Year in August.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, here is the ALL-USA HSSA Boys Hockey Team.

A huge congratulations to each of these talented athletes …

Hunter Bauer, G, Minnetonka High School (Minnesota) — SR

Brent Beswick, F, Northern Highlands High School (New Jersey) — JR

Owen Buesgens, D, Chanhassen High School (Minnesota) — SR

Hagen Burrows, F, Minnetonka High School (Minnesota) — SR

Dylan Byrne, D, Memorial High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Griffin Crain, D, Bishop Hendricken High School (Rhode Island) — SR

Cam Duffany, F, Brighton High School (Michigan) — SR

Brady Esenwine, F, Saint Ignatius High School (Ohio) — SR

Wyatt Farrell, F, La Crescent-Hokah High School (Minnesota) — SR

Tanner Fearman, F, Queensbury High School (New York) — SR

Jackson Froysland, F, Byron Center High School (Michigan) — SR

Vincent Greene, F, Amery High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Kam Hendrickson, G, Chanhassen High School (Minnesota) — SR

Austin Lamer, D, Tomahawk High School (Wisconsin) — JR

Joey Mugaas, D, Orono High School (Minnesota) — SR

Jackson Nevers, F, Edina High School (Minnesota) — SR

Carson Pilgrim, F, Warroad High School (Minnesota) — SR

Cade Pratt, F, Byron Center High School (Michigan) — SR

Harper Searles, F, Centennial High School (Minnesota) — JR

John Stout, D, Minnetonka High School (Minnesota) — SR

Jake Struck, F, Olentangy Liberty High School (Ohio) — JR

Noah Urness, F, Roseau High School (Minnesota) — SR

Sam Wade, F, University School (Ohio) — SR

Louie Wehmann, F, Providence Academy (Minnesota) — SR

Rowan White, G, Edgewood High School (Wisconsin) — SR

