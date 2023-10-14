USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 football score recap: No. 1 Mater Dei headlines wild upsets

Friday the 13th didn’t miss a beat in 2023, adding chaos to the Super 25 high school football games across the country.

The No.1 team was blanked by the No. 9 team, while the No. 14 team topped the No. 6 team (but lost to ESPN programming). And the No. 13 team lost to an unranked foe.

Only one game remains on this week’s Super 25 schedule as No. 10 Kahuku (Honolulu, Hawaii) takes on Leilehua (Wahiawa, Hawaii) on Saturday.

Here’s how the rest played out…

USA TODAY HSS Super 25 Scores:

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: lost to No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 28-0

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Desert Pines (Nev.) 56-12

3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: DNP

4. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Mansfield (Texas) 51-0

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Pine Forest (Fla.) 48-0

6. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 6-1 | Last Result: lost to No. 14 Mill Creek (Ga.) 31-24

7. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. West Brook (Texas) 62-14

8. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 6-1 | Last Result: def. Father Judge (Pa.) 55-12

9. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 28-0

10. Kahuku (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 8-1 | TBD: Game on 10/14

11. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 7-1 | Last Result: def. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) 42-0

12. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last Result: def. Lake Ridge (Texas) 64-3

13. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 3-3 | Last Result: lost to Norland (Fla.) 29-26

14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. No. 6 Buford (Ga.) 31-24

15. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Dripping Springs (Texas) 27-14

16. Colquitt County (Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Camden County (Ga.) 37-16

17. Washington (Massillon, Ohio)

Record: 9-0 | Last Result: def. Harding (Ohio) 48-14

18. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 6-2 | Last Result: def. Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 62-14

19. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 5-1 | Last Result: def. Stranahan (Fla.) 56-7

20. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 6-1 | Last Result: def. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) 49-0

21. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Alemany (Calif.) 47-0

22. Belleville (Mich.)

Record: 8-0 | Last Result: def. Fordson (Mich.) 40-0

23. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 9-1 | Last Result: def. Herriman (Utah) 45-24

24. Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) 49-0

25. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last Result: def. Keller Central (Texas) 70-7

