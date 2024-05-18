USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Boys Bowler of the Year nominees

The top high school boys bowlers from across the country have been selected, with these 25 talented athletes making up the 2023-24 ALL-USA TODAY roster.

Each will now have the chance to be named the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Boys Bowler of the Year in August.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, here is a look at the ALL-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowling Team.

Congratulations to each of the nominees!

NJSIAA individual bowling finals at Bowlero North Brunswick on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. St. Joseph sophomore Will Cunningham (left) congratulates teammate Kai Strothers after the boys stepladder final. Strothers won, 239-218, for his second straight state title.

Ethan Ackerman, Trinity High School (Kentucky) — SR

Jayden Brown, Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School (Florida) — FR

Aiden Cowan, Marshalltown High School (Iowa) — SO

William Cunningham, Saint Joseph High School (New Jersey) — SR

Alex Davis, Columbia Central High School (Tennessee) — JR

Luke Eaton, Spain Park High School (Alabama) — SR

John-Michael Farthing, Cabot High School (Arkansas) — SO

Brennan Heck, Papillion La Vista South High School (Nebraska) — JR

Ethan Hively, United High School (Ohio) — SR

Brayden Holliman, Lewisburg High School (Mississippi) — JR

Charlie Hunt, Hononegah High School (Illinois) — SR

Logan Jackson, Northwest Rankin High School (Mississippi) — SR

Cameron Kennedy, Corning-Painted Post High School (New York) — SR

Anthony Manetta, Comsewogue High School (New York) — SR

Garrett Nelson, East Central High School (Mississippi) — SR

Keaton Ostrowski, Rush-Henrietta High School (New York) — SR

Nick Pappas, Skutt Catholic High School (Nebraska) — JR

Jack Pearson, Seneca High School (New Jersey) — SR

Jacob Racsumberger, East Senior High School (New York) — SR

Rhett Ryman, Turner High School (Kansas) — JR

Isaiah Shannon, Kettering Fairmont High School (Ohio) — SR

Mason Snow, Silverado High School (Nevada) — SR

Kai Strothers, Saint Joseph High School (New Jersey) — SO

Jameson Vanier, Kearsley High School (Michigan) — SO

Sam Vollenweider, Brother Martin High School (Louisiana) — JR

