USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest Girls Track Athlete of the Year watchlist

The top girls track performers from across the country have been unveiled, with these 50 athletes receiving a nod on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards watchlist.

There’s still plenty of time to send in suggestions ahead of the big event in August, when the Players of the Year will be announced — names can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

Ahead of the anticipated event and selections, here are the athletes to keep an eye on for HSSA Girls Track Athlete of the Year.

Joslyn Hamilton won the girls 60 meter hurdles at the Nike Indoor Nationals track and field meet at The Armory in Manhattan March 10, 2024.

Andie Aagard — SR, Distance | Lone Peak High School | Highland, Utah

Ella Anschutz — SO, Middle Distance | Muskego High School | Muskego, Wisconsin

Oluwatosin Awoleye — JR, Middle Distance | South Cobb High School | Austell, Georgia

Juliana Balon — SR, Sprints | Padua Academy | Wilmington, Delaware

Kelsie Belquist — SR, Sprints | New Rockford-Sheyenne High School | New Rockford, North Dakota

Rylee Blade — JR, Distance | Santiago High School | Corona, California

Ashlyn Boothby — SR, Middle Distance | Scotts Valley High School | Scotts Valley, California

Anisa Bowen-Fontenot — JR, Hurdles | San Diego High School | San Diego, California

A’laji Bradley — SR, Sprints | Pattonville High School | Maryland Heights, Missouri

Mia Brahe-Pedersen — SR, Sprints | Lake Oswego High School | Lake Oswego, Oregon

Anna Callahan — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Sammamish, Washington

Abby Faith Cheeseman — JR, Distance | The Webb School | Bell Buckle, Tennessee

Olivia Cieslak — JR, Middle Distance | Haverford Township | Havertown, Pennsylvania

Iyonna Codd — SR, Sprints | Centennial High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Ryan Davis — SR, Sprints | Hillgrove High School | Powder Springs, Georgia

Kaylin Edwards — JR, Hurdles | Wilson High School | Long Beach, California

Sadie Engelhardt — JR, Distance | Ventura High School | Ventura, California

Sanaa Frederick — SR, Sprints | Druid Hills High School | Atlanta, Georgia

Nora Gremban — SR, Distance | Northland Pines High School | Eagle River, Wisconsin

Malia Hambrick — SO, Middle Distance | North Port High School | North Port, Florida

Joslyn Hamilton — SR, Hurdles | Rolesville High School | Rolesville, North Carolina

Rylee Hampton — SR, Hurdles | Cypress Ridge High School | Houston, Texas

Makeriah Harris — SR, Sprints | Scotlandville High School | Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Jane Hedengren — JR, Distance | Timpview High School | Provo, Utah

Allison Ince — SR, Middle Distance | Normal Community High School | Normal, Illinois

Brittney Jennings — SR, Hurdles | Sandalwood High School | Jacksonville, Florida

Elizabeth Leachman — SO, Distance | Boerne Champion High School | Boerne, Texas

Skyye Lee — SR, Hurdles | Parkway Central High School | St. Louis, Missouri

Kailey Littlefield — SR, Middle Distance | Lucas Lovejoy High School | Allen, Texas

Haley Loewe — SR, Distance | Bentonville High School | Bentonville, Arkansas

Zariel Macchia — JR, Distance | William Floyd High School | Mastic Beach, New York

Katie Marchand — SR, Distance | Trumbull High School | Trumbull, Connecticut

Bethany Michalak — SR, Distance | Air Academy High School | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Laila Payne — JR, Hurdles | Carnegie Vanguard High School | Houston, Texas

Addie Pendergast — SR, Sprints | Sheridan High School | Sheridan, Wyoming

Lisa Raye — SO, Sprints | West Warwick High School | West Warwick, Rhode Island

Nelah Roberts — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Idaho Falls, Idaho

Celeste Robinson — JR, Sprints | Cypress Ranch High School | Cypress, Texas

Katelyn Rupe — JR, Distance | Salina Central High School | Salina, Kansas

Aleesa Samuel — JR, Hurdles | Somerset Academy | Pembrook Pines, Florida

Hannah Shaha — SO, Distance | Chugiak High School | Eagle River, Alaska

Tess Sherry — JR, Distance | Conard High School | West Hartford, Connecticut

Nicki Southerland — SR, Distance | Delta High School | Muncie, Indiana

Sarah Tole — FR, Distance | Auburn High School | Auburn, Alabama

Joelle Trepagnier — JR, Sprints | Culver City High School | Culver City, California

Aida Wheat — SR, Sprints | Kennett High School | North Conway, New Hampshire

Ruth White — SR, Distance | Orono High School | Orono, Maine

Emily Wisniewski — JR, Distance | Crescent Valley High School | Corvallis, Oregon

Marianna Wright — JR, Hurdles | Monroe Comprehensive High School | Albany, Georgia

Cymia Yourish — JR, Sprints | St. John’s College High School | Washington, D.C.

From the HSSA

Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.

Sign up for email updates for your region or nationally to keep up with nominee selections, the awards programs and special announcements.

Follow our main Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads pages for more.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports