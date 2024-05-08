USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest Girls Track Athlete of the Year watchlist
The top girls track performers from across the country have been unveiled, with these 50 athletes receiving a nod on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards watchlist.
There’s still plenty of time to send in suggestions ahead of the big event in August, when the Players of the Year will be announced — names can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
Ahead of the anticipated event and selections, here are the athletes to keep an eye on for HSSA Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Joslyn Hamilton won the girls 60 meter hurdles at the Nike Indoor Nationals track and field meet at The Armory in Manhattan March 10, 2024.
Andie Aagard — SR, Distance | Lone Peak High School | Highland, Utah
Ella Anschutz — SO, Middle Distance | Muskego High School | Muskego, Wisconsin
Oluwatosin Awoleye — JR, Middle Distance | South Cobb High School | Austell, Georgia
Juliana Balon — SR, Sprints | Padua Academy | Wilmington, Delaware
Kelsie Belquist — SR, Sprints | New Rockford-Sheyenne High School | New Rockford, North Dakota
Rylee Blade — JR, Distance | Santiago High School | Corona, California
Ashlyn Boothby — SR, Middle Distance | Scotts Valley High School | Scotts Valley, California
Anisa Bowen-Fontenot — JR, Hurdles | San Diego High School | San Diego, California
A’laji Bradley — SR, Sprints | Pattonville High School | Maryland Heights, Missouri
Mia Brahe-Pedersen — SR, Sprints | Lake Oswego High School | Lake Oswego, Oregon
Anna Callahan — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Sammamish, Washington
Abby Faith Cheeseman — JR, Distance | The Webb School | Bell Buckle, Tennessee
Olivia Cieslak — JR, Middle Distance | Haverford Township | Havertown, Pennsylvania
Iyonna Codd — SR, Sprints | Centennial High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Ryan Davis — SR, Sprints | Hillgrove High School | Powder Springs, Georgia
Kaylin Edwards — JR, Hurdles | Wilson High School | Long Beach, California
Sadie Engelhardt — JR, Distance | Ventura High School | Ventura, California
Sanaa Frederick — SR, Sprints | Druid Hills High School | Atlanta, Georgia
Nora Gremban — SR, Distance | Northland Pines High School | Eagle River, Wisconsin
Malia Hambrick — SO, Middle Distance | North Port High School | North Port, Florida
Joslyn Hamilton — SR, Hurdles | Rolesville High School | Rolesville, North Carolina
Rylee Hampton — SR, Hurdles | Cypress Ridge High School | Houston, Texas
Makeriah Harris — SR, Sprints | Scotlandville High School | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jane Hedengren — JR, Distance | Timpview High School | Provo, Utah
Allison Ince — SR, Middle Distance | Normal Community High School | Normal, Illinois
Brittney Jennings — SR, Hurdles | Sandalwood High School | Jacksonville, Florida
Elizabeth Leachman — SO, Distance | Boerne Champion High School | Boerne, Texas
Skyye Lee — SR, Hurdles | Parkway Central High School | St. Louis, Missouri
Kailey Littlefield — SR, Middle Distance | Lucas Lovejoy High School | Allen, Texas
Haley Loewe — SR, Distance | Bentonville High School | Bentonville, Arkansas
Zariel Macchia — JR, Distance | William Floyd High School | Mastic Beach, New York
Katie Marchand — SR, Distance | Trumbull High School | Trumbull, Connecticut
Bethany Michalak — SR, Distance | Air Academy High School | Colorado Springs, Colorado
Laila Payne — JR, Hurdles | Carnegie Vanguard High School | Houston, Texas
Addie Pendergast — SR, Sprints | Sheridan High School | Sheridan, Wyoming
Lisa Raye — SO, Sprints | West Warwick High School | West Warwick, Rhode Island
Nelah Roberts — SR, Distance | Skyline High School | Idaho Falls, Idaho
Celeste Robinson — JR, Sprints | Cypress Ranch High School | Cypress, Texas
Katelyn Rupe — JR, Distance | Salina Central High School | Salina, Kansas
Aleesa Samuel — JR, Hurdles | Somerset Academy | Pembrook Pines, Florida
Hannah Shaha — SO, Distance | Chugiak High School | Eagle River, Alaska
Tess Sherry — JR, Distance | Conard High School | West Hartford, Connecticut
Nicki Southerland — SR, Distance | Delta High School | Muncie, Indiana
Sarah Tole — FR, Distance | Auburn High School | Auburn, Alabama
Joelle Trepagnier — JR, Sprints | Culver City High School | Culver City, California
Aida Wheat — SR, Sprints | Kennett High School | North Conway, New Hampshire
Ruth White — SR, Distance | Orono High School | Orono, Maine
Emily Wisniewski — JR, Distance | Crescent Valley High School | Corvallis, Oregon
Marianna Wright — JR, Hurdles | Monroe Comprehensive High School | Albany, Georgia
Cymia Yourish — JR, Sprints | St. John’s College High School | Washington, D.C.
From the HSSA
Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.
Sign up for email updates for your region or nationally to keep up with nominee selections, the awards programs and special announcements.
