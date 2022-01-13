USA TODAY gives Oregon a below-average grade for the 2021 football season

The college football season is officially over and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was able to bring home the trophy as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. Now it’s report card time.

USA TODAY college football writer Paul Myerberg put together a report card for every team in the country.

There were some interesting results where the Pac-12 was concerned. Starting off with Oregon, Myerberg gave the Ducks a C+ even though they wound up with 10 wins. Oregon was once a playoff contender, but losing three of their last four dramatically lowered the Ducks’ overall grade.

As expected, the highest-graded team in the conference was Utah with an A-. Despite a 7-6 record and a no-show in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl, Oregon State was handed a B grade. Perhaps the Beavers overachieved to the point where a B was warranted.

Oregon fans will have to scroll down the story to find Washington, where Myerberg gave the Huskies a well-deserved F. A loss to FCS Montana at home, will set you back and then the head coach melted down before and after the Oregon game, so an F was a sure thing for the Dawgs.

List