USA Today Florida Network 2023 college football preview
Answering the biggest questions at Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF USF, FAU, FIU, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman ahead of football season.
Answering the biggest questions at Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF USF, FAU, FIU, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman ahead of football season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
If you’re new to fantasy football, don’t worry, we have a how-to guide with everything you need to win and have fun!
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Which players will emerge as stars by the end of this season?
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Having upside in your fantasy football roster is great, but you need safety too. Fred Zinkie highlights the best security blankets available.
Truex Jr. has the best average finish of any driver and won the regular-season title.
Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to go over all the biggest fantasy headlines from this offseason and preseason for each of the 32 NFL teams. Consider them your fantasy FYIs before heading into your drafts this weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series with the most important fantasy position: the running backs!
"I'm kind of really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time."
Daewood Davis was released from the hospital Sunday after sustaining a scary injury during Saturday's preseason game.
Jonathan Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the season. How should fantasy managers view the star RB in drafts?
Should a Ryder Cup captain pick the best players or the best locker room presences?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Three Black people were killed in the shooting, which authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime.
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
In the final preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald preaches perspective with C.J. Stroud and his fellow rookies, and wonders if Gang Green might be more threatening than actual gangrene this season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights eight tight ends with big potential in 2023.
Rapinoe will finish her USWNT career on American soil.