USA TODAY’s early 2022 preseason college football rankings

USA TODAY has released its early top-25 for the 2022 college football season just days after the Georgia Bulldogs were crowned national champions.

Georgia’s season kicks off on September 3 in Atlanta, where the Dawgs will take on the Oregon Ducks who will be coached by former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

It’s your usual contenders at the top for next year, and the Dawgs should open right in the thick of things. Here’s a look at USA TODAY’s top-10 for next year.

10. Iowa (2021 record: 10-4)

The defending Big Ten West champs.

9. Notre Dame (2021 record: 11-2)

Let’s see what promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is made of after taking over for Brian Kelly as head coach in South Bend.

8. Michigan (2021 record: 12-2)

Can Michigan do it again?

7. Utah (2021 record: 10-4)

Utah is returning a ton of talent from its Pac-12 championship-winning team.

6. Oklahoma (2021 record: 11-2)

Is this too high for a team that is going through such a large transition?

5. Texas A&M (2021 record: 8-4)

Jimbo has been recruiting well. Could this be the year the Aggies take that next step?

4. Clemson (2021 record: 10-3)

Clemson lost both its coordinators. But one down year should not be enough for us to rule out Dabo Swinney.

3. Georgia (2021 record: 14-1)

Your defending national champions. I don’t care where you put us. We have a very navigable schedule and should return to the SEC championship undefeated.

2. Ohio State (2021 record: 11-2)

There’s no reason to think the Buckeyes won’t make their way back to the top in 2022 after a somewhat weak 2021.

1. Alabama (2021 record: 13-2)

Alabama returns the best two players in college football: Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

