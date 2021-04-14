USA TODAY’s Draft Wire has a surprising team moving up to select Justin Fields

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

USA TODAY's Draft Wire has an interesting scenario that involves a team jumping up to select Justin Fields. Draft Wire has Justin Fields to the New England Patriots at No. 4 (via trade). Fields seems to have it all together it would be shocking if he doesn’t become the face of a franchise in the NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers can’t believe ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants missed this Packers clue

    Watch Aaron Rodgers' playful reaction to "Jeopardy!" contestants missing a clue about the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday's episode.

  • Taking a look at the top 10 picks, with 16 days to go

    The 2021 draft is coming. Our one, and only one, mock draft is coming. Eventually. For now, let’s take a look at how the first 10 picks may go, based on things we’re hearing and various reports and rumors and other information making the rounds only 16 days from the launch of round one. No. [more]

  • Dolphins trade up for Pitts, Toney falls out of the first in latest Kiper mock

    The latest two-round mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Miami Dolphins trading up for Kyle Pitts, while Kadarius Toney falls out of the first-round. Kiper projects the Dolphins trading their pick to Atlanta to move up to No. 4 overall. Kiper sees Toney going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 33 overall

  • 2021 NFL draft: Who does Washington select in latest Mel Kiper mock draft?

    The 2021 NFL draft is just two weeks away and ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. just released his fourth mock draft.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Mel Kiper Jr. has Patriots selecting QB in crazy first-round scenario

    The New England Patriots could select a quarterback in the first round.

  • Seahawks players opt out of voluntary, in-person workouts

    The Seattle Seahawks players have opted out of voluntary, in-person workouts this offseason due to continuing coronavirus concerns.

  • 2021 NFL Draft rumors: Patriots, 49ers to attend Justin Fields' pro day

    The Patriots appear to be very much interested in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the 2021 NFL Draft nears.

  • 2021 NFL draft profile: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

    Everything NFL draft fans need to know about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Why Trey Lance reminds Chris Cooley of Josh Allen

    The North Dakota State prospect has many of the same tools that have made Josh Allen a successful NFL quarterback.

  • Harry Reid Cautions Dems against Court-Packing, Predicts Filibuster ‘On Its Way Out’

    Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid cautioned against adding seats to the Supreme Court and predicted that the Senate filibuster is “on its way out,” in an interview on CNN on Saturday. Reid’s comments came after President Biden ordered the formation of a commission to study whether packing the court and instituting term limits for justices would be appropriate. “I have no problem with the commission, but I think that the commission is going to come back and disappoint a lot of people,” Reid said. “I think they’re going to come back and say, we should just kind of leave it alone.” Reid said that it would be “inappropriate” to impose term limits on justices, adding, “I think we’d better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court.” Even Harry Reid thinks packing SCOTUS is going too far: “We better be very, very careful in saying that we need to expand the Supreme Court. I think we better be very, very careful." pic.twitter.com/Di7yNX98Cn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 10, 2021 A number of Democrats have urged the Biden administration to consider expanding the Court, after Republicans succeeded in appointing Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, solidifying a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench. Democrats, who are tied 50-50 with Republicans in the Senate with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote, have also pushed to end the Senate filibuster so that legislation can be passed in the chamber by a simple majority. While Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) have opposed ending the filibuster, Reid predicted on Saturday that the practice would eventually be ended. “The filibuster is on its way out. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” Reid said. “You cannot have a democracy that takes 60 percent of the vote” to pass Senate legislation “and so it’s only a question of time until the filibuster goes away.”

  • Immediately eligible: NCAA on verge of transfer rule change

    Whether it is the start of free agency in college sports or simply the fair thing to finally do for the athletes, the NCAA is about to make a monumental change to its transfer rules. The Division I Council meets Wednesday and Thursday, and the agenda includes voting on a proposal that would grant all college athletes the ability to transfer one time as undergraduates without having to then sit out a season of competition. In all other NCAA sports, athletes were allowed to switch schools once before graduating and play immediately.

  • Winners and losers from the 2021 NHL trade deadline

    One underwhelming liquidation sale and a blockbuster trade help determine the winners and losers on deadline day.

  • Mel Kiper throws the Lions a serious 2-round curveball in his latest mock

    Kiper projects his own 26th-ranked DE to the Lions as the No. 41 overall pick

  • America’s most stressful road is in Miami. We know because you’re tweeting about it.

    There are many terrible roads in Miami, each inducing nightmares, migraines and profanity in its own special way.

  • All 22 plaintiff names in the Deshaun Watson civil cases will be disclosed

    Rusty Hardin asked for it, and Rusty Hardin is getting it. After jostling for weeks to force the 22 women who sued Hardin’s client, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson under a Jane Doe pseudonym to disclose their identities, Hardin will learn the names of all plaintiffs. Via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com, attorney Tony Buzbee said Tuesday [more]

  • Ex-Detroit Lions coach understands why San Francisco 49ers like Mac Jones: 'He's sharp'

    After spending two days with Jones in Alabama last month and working subsequently with him on Zoom, Kyle Caskey lauded the Alabama QB's mental acuity

  • Cardinals sign ex-Steelers RB James Conner to 1-year deal

    The oft-injured back is hoping to revive his career in Arizona

  • Why Cummins (CMI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Cummins (CMI) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Will Julian Edelman join Bucs? Ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski weighs in

    Is Julian Edelman retired for good -- or will he pull a Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?