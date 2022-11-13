USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 11

Where are all the top teams in the Week 11 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 11

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Texas 76; Oregon State 62; Illinois 48; UTSA 40; Troy 32; Minnesota 30; Duke 24; Liberty 9; Pitt 8; Kentucky 8; Florida 8; Boise State 5; Air Force 5; Wake Forest 3; South Alabama 2; Toledo 1

25 NC State Wolfpack 6-3 115 (16)

24 Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 89 (16)

23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 179 (NR)

22 Tulane Green Wave 8-2 203 (17)

21 Cincinnati Bearcats 8-2 236 (NR)

20 Florida State Seminoles 7-3 364 (NR)

19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 412 (25)

18 UCF Knights 8-2 522 (21)

17 Kansas State Wildcats 7-3 547 (22)

16 UCLA Bruins 8-2 572 (10)

15 Washington Huskies 8-2 670 (23)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 824 (9)

13 Oregon Ducks 8-2 828 (6)

12 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 859 (15)

11 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-1 904 (14)

10 Utah Utes 8-2 861 (13)

9 Clemson Tigers 9-1 1059 (12)

8 Alabama Crimson Tide 8-2 1122 (11)

7 LSU Tigers 8-2 1199 (8)

6 USC Trojans 9-1 1214 (7)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 1332 (5)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 10-0 1377 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 10-0 1445, 1 1st (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 1509, 1 1st(2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 1572, 61 1st (1)

