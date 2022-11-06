USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 10

Where are all the top teams in the Week 10 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 10

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; UTSA 6; Pitt 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1

25 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 133 (NR)

24 Kentucky Wildcats 6-3 173 (24)

23 Washington Huskies 7-2 1745 (NR)

22 Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 243 (14)

21 UCF Knights 7-2 273 (25)

20 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 302 (13)

19 Liberty Flames 8-1 366 (23)

18 Texas Longhorns 6-3 368 (NR)

17 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 8-1 (21)

16 NC State Wolfpack 6-2 568 (20)

15 Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 717 (13)

14 North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 737 (21)

13 Utah Utes 7-2 888 (12)

12 Clemson Tigers 8-1 896 (5)

11 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 973 (6)

10 UCLA Bruins 8-1 (11)

9 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 1056 (10)

8 LSU Tigers 7-2 1082 (20)

7 USC Trojans 8-1 1140 (9)

6 Oregon Ducks 8-1 1272 (8)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 1284 (3)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 1355 (7)

3 Michigan Wolverines 9-0 1447 2 1st (4)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 1505 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 1572 61 1st (1)

