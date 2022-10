USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 5

Where are all the top teams in the Week 5 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 5

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; UCF 2; Pitt 1; Duke 1

25 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-2 141 (19)

24 Washington Huskies 4-1 161 (18)

23 Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-1 194 (NR)

22 Baylor Bears 3-2 23 (14)

21 Syracuse Orange 5-0 306 (25)

– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 5

20 Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 324 (NR)

19 UCLA Bruins 5-0 421 (NR)

18 TCU Horned Frogs 4-0 425 (NR)

17 Kansas Jayhawks 5-0 433 (NR)

16 BYU Cougars 4-1 594 (20)

– AP Poll Prediction: Week 5

15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-1 668 (21)

14 NC State Wolfpack 4-1 732 (10)

13 Kentucky Wildcats 4-1 811 (8)

12 Oregon Ducks 4-1 823 (15)

11 Utah Utes 4-1 919 (13)

– College Football Rankings Week 5 1-131

10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 990 (12)

9 Ole Miss Rebels 5-0 1082 (11)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 1142 (9)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 1225 (7)

6 USC Trojans 5-0 1247 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 5-0 1352 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 5-0 1374 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 1492 7 1st place votes (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 1545 23 1st place votes (1)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 1568 34 1st place votes (2)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings

AP All-Time Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News