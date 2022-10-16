USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 7

Where are all the top teams in the Week 7 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 7

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: LSU 51; UCF 33; Kansas 30; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; UTSA 1

25 Tulane Green Wave 6-1 83 (NR)

24 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 212 (17)

23 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 232 (13)

22 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 236 (25)

21 Texas Longhorns 5-2 336 (24)

20 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 341 (NR)

19 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 370 (21)

18 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 450 (22)

17 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 637 (16)

16 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 653 (10)

15 Utah Utes 5-2 663 (19)

14 Syracuse Orange 6-0 728 (18)

13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 823 (14)

12 USC Trojans 6-1 852 (6)

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 868 (7)

10 UCLA Bruins 6-0 995 (12)

9 Oregon Ducks 5-1 1000 (11)

8 TCU Horned Frogs 6-0 1089 (15)

7 Ole Miss Rebels 7-0 1210 (9)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 1236 (1)

5 Clemson Tigers 7-0 1351 (5)

4 Tennessee Volunteers 6-0 1408 (8)

2 1st place votes

3 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 1411 (4)

1 1st place vote

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 1511 (3)

17 1st place votes

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1550 (2)

43 1st place votes

Story originally appeared on College Football News