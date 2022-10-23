USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 8
Where are all the top teams in the Week 8 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 8
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; UCF 1; Boise State 1.
25 South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 87 (NR)
24 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 206 (25)
23 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 259 (23)
22 Kansas State Wildcats 5-2 261 (17)
21 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 347 (22)
20 LSU Tigers 6-2 350 (NR)
19 Cincinnati Bearcats 6-1 441 (19)
18 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 469 (20)
17 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 473 (18)
16 Syracuse Orange 6-1 554 (14)
15 UCLA Bruins 6-1 744 (10)
14 Utah Utes 5-2 782 (15)
13 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-1 789 (16)
12 Ole Miss Rebels 7-1 816 (7)
11 USC Trojans 6-1 941 (12)
10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-1 949 (13)
9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 1031 (11)
8 Oregon Ducks 6-1 1125 (9)
7 TCU Horned Frogs 7-0 1184 (8)
6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 1264 (6)
5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 1325 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 1407 (3 1 1st)
3 Tennessee Volunteers 7-0 (4, 2 1st)
2 Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 1516 (2, 17 1st)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1550 (1, 43 1st)
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings
AP All-Time Rankings