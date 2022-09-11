USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: 2022 Week 2
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 2 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Rankings: 2022 Week 2
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; TCU 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.
25 Pitt Panthers 1-1 157 (14)
24 Oregon Ducks 1-1 197 (24)
23 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 279 (NR)
22 Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 285 (6)
21 Florida Gators 1-1 297 (19)
20 Texas Longhorns 1-1 306 (22)
19 Baylor Bears 1-1 531 (8)
18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 540 (21)
17 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 552 (23)
16 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 556 (NR)
15 Utah Utes 1-1 673 (15)
14 BYU Cougars 2-0 739 (25)
13 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 805 (16)
12 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 816 (13)
11 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 857 (17)
10 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 901 (20)
9 Michigan State Spartans 2-0 1026 (11)
8 USC Trojans 2-0 1133 (12)
7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 1137 (10)
6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 1253 (7)
5 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 1370 (5)
4 Clemson Tigers 2-0 1387 (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 1514 1 1st place vote (3)
2 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 1574 25 1st place votes (2)
1 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 1592 39 1st place votes (1)
