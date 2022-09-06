USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings: 2022 Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Rankings: 2022 Week 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.

25 BYU Cougars 1-0 (NR)

24 Oregon Ducks 0-1 206 (12)

23 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 292 (24)

22 Texas Longhorns 1-0 351 (18)

21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 421 (19)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 421 (21)

19 Florida Gators 1-0 469 (NR)

18 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 495 (20)

17 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 554 (23)

16 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 591 (17)

15 Utah Utes 0-1 605 (8)

14 Pitt Panthers 1-0 624 (16)

13 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 642 (13)

12 USC Trojans 1-0 849 (15)

11 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 860 (14)

10 Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 938 (11)

9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-1 1077 (5)

8 Baylor Bears 1-0 1103 (10)

7 Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 1160(9)

6 Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 1268 (7)

5 Michigan Wolverines 1-0 1333 (6)

4 Clemson Tigers 1-0 1380 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0, 1520, 2 1st place (2)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 1542, 6 1st place (3)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 1615, 57 1st place (1)

