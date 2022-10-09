USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 6

Where are all the top teams in the Week 6 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 6

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: BYU 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; UCF 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; LSU 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pitt 2; San Jose State 1

25 North Carolina Tar Heels 5-1 99 (NR)

24 Texas Longhorns 4-2 155 (NR)

23 Baylor Bears 3-2 155 (22)

22 Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 219 (13)

21 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 248 (NR)

20 Kansas Jayhawks 5-1 290 (17)

19 Utah Utes 4-2 364 (11)

18 Syracuse Orange 5-0 424 (21)

17 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-1 533 (23)

16 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 539 (20)

15 TCU Horned Frogs 5-0 765 (18)

14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 776 (15)

13 NC State Wolfpack 5-1 808 (14)

12 UCLA Bruins 6-0 815 (19)

11 Oregon Ducks 5-1 885 (12)

10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 992 (10)

9 Ole Miss Rebels 6-0 1075 (9)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 5-0 1168 (8)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 1197 (7)

6 USC Trojans 6-0 1219 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 6-0 1328 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1354 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 1477 10 1st place votes (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 1516 18 1st place votes (2)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 1540, 35 1st place votes (1)

