USA TODAY coaches poll: Where is Georgia?

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

It’s that time college football fans! The 2021 season is just a few weeks away and preseason polls are here. The USA TODAY recently released its Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports and here is how things stack up.

The top-five:

  1. Alabama

  2. Clemson

  3. Oklahoma

  4. Ohio State

  5. Georgia

Defending national champion Alabama received 63 out of 65 first place votes with Oklahoma garnering the other two votes.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a top-25 list with a first-place vote worth 25 points and second place 24, continuing down to one point for 25th.

Alabama garnered 1,621 points, Clemson 1,508, Oklahoma 1,481, Ohio State 1,435 and Georgia received 1,386 points.

Other SEC teams to make the top-25:

6. Texas A&M

11. Florida

13. LSU

25. Ole Miss

Check out the full list here:

Rank

Team

Points

1

Alabama

1621

2

Clemson

1508

3

Oklahoma

1481

4

Ohio State

1435

5

Georgia

1386

6

Texas A&M

1286

7

Notre Dame

1139

8

Iowa State

1131

9

North Carolina

999

10

Cincinnati

979

11

Florida

870

12

Oregon

842

13

Louisiana State

664

14

Southern California

655

15

Wisconsin

654

16

Miami (Fl)

575

17

Indiana

573

18

Iowa

554

19

Texas

427

20

Penn State

422

21

Washington

404

22

Oklahoma State

216

23

UL Lafayette

153

24

Coastal Carolina

150

25

Mississippi

149

Recommended Stories