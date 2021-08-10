USA TODAY coaches poll: Where is Georgia?

It’s that time college football fans! The 2021 season is just a few weeks away and preseason polls are here. The USA TODAY recently released its Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports and here is how things stack up.

The top-five:

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia

Defending national champion Alabama received 63 out of 65 first place votes with Oklahoma garnering the other two votes.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a top-25 list with a first-place vote worth 25 points and second place 24, continuing down to one point for 25th.

Alabama garnered 1,621 points, Clemson 1,508, Oklahoma 1,481, Ohio State 1,435 and Georgia received 1,386 points.

Other SEC teams to make the top-25:

6. Texas A&M

11. Florida

13. LSU

25. Ole Miss

