USA TODAY coaches poll: Where is Georgia?
It’s that time college football fans! The 2021 season is just a few weeks away and preseason polls are here. The USA TODAY recently released its Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports and here is how things stack up.
The top-five:
Alabama
Clemson
Oklahoma
Ohio State
Georgia
Defending national champion Alabama received 63 out of 65 first place votes with Oklahoma garnering the other two votes.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll uses a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a top-25 list with a first-place vote worth 25 points and second place 24, continuing down to one point for 25th.
Alabama garnered 1,621 points, Clemson 1,508, Oklahoma 1,481, Ohio State 1,435 and Georgia received 1,386 points.
Other SEC teams to make the top-25:
6. Texas A&M
11. Florida
13. LSU
25. Ole Miss
Check out the full list here:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama
1621
2
Clemson
1508
3
Oklahoma
1481
4
Ohio State
1435
5
Georgia
1386
6
Texas A&M
1286
7
Notre Dame
1139
8
Iowa State
1131
9
North Carolina
999
10
Cincinnati
979
11
Florida
870
12
Oregon
842
13
Louisiana State
664
14
Southern California
655
15
Wisconsin
654
16
Miami (Fl)
575
17
Indiana
573
18
Iowa
554
19
Texas
427
20
Penn State
422
21
Washington
404
22
Oklahoma State
216
23
UL Lafayette
153
24
Coastal Carolina
150
25
Mississippi
149