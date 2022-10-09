USA TODAY Coaches Poll remains stubborn at the top. Where is Ohio State?

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out after Week 6, and it is more or less status quo at the top despite what we’ve all seen happen over the last few weeks. Ohio State continues to dazzle while Alabama continues to escape defeat. Georgia bounced back against one of the also-rans for the SEC that Penn State handled about the same.

Regardless the Buckeyes remain at No. 3 with Alabama (1), and Georgia (2) still ahead of the scarlet and gray. The rest of the top ten is the same as last week without an upset to speak of, but there was movement in the rest of the poll.

Here’s a look at the top ten of the Coaches Poll, but if you’d like to check out the entire thing, take head on over to USA TODAY to examine the whole thing.

The voters (coaches and or mainly their minions) have been historically stubborn and status quo with voting, and we have a hunch the AP voters may make a move at the top.

We’ll see. For now though, here’s the top ten of the Coaches Poll.

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (18) runs with the ball on a punt return during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 992

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 10/NR

Last Week | 10 (⇔)

No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 11075

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 9/24

Last Week | 9 (⇔)

No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during Tennessee’s football game against Akron in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1168

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/NR

Last Week | 8 (⇔)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

Oct. 30, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1197

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/11

Last Week | 7 (⇔)

USC Trojans (6-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1219

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 6/15

Last Week | 6 (⇔)

Clemson Tigers (6-0)

Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard (76) and running back Darien Rencher (21) join teammates in the alma mater after the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 to win the National Championship after the College Football Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1328

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/5

Last Week | 5 (⇔)

Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1354

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/6

Last Week | 4 (⇔)

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) celebrates his interception with safety Josh Proctor (41) in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1477

First Place Votes | 10

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 3 (⇔)

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) runs against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1516

First Place Votes | 18

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 2 (⇔)

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1540

First Place Votes | 35

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/2

Last Week | 1 (⇔)

NEXT … Complete USA TODAY Coaches Poll after Week 5

The rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

North Carolina is riding a two-game winning streak with a 27-24 win over Miami on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kentucky's losing streak extends to a second straight weekend after a 24-14 setback to South Carolina.https://t.co/ihM7Tel1q8 pic.twitter.com/pOPmDI4SoI — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 9, 2022

25. UNC

24. Texas

23. Baylor

22. Kentucky

21. Cincinnati

20. Kansas

19. Utah

18. Syracuse

17. Mississippi State

16. Kansas State

15. TCU

14. Wake Forest

13. NC State

12. UCLA

11. Oregon

[listicle id=98171]

[listicle id=98134]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire