USA TODAY Coaches Poll released after Week 2 of college football

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following an exciting Week 2 of college football.

Week 2 was everything fans wanted it to be. Alabama held on to beat Texas, App State stunned Texas A&M, Marshall topped Notre Dame, BYU closely beat Baylor, Kentucky held off Florida, Tennessee beat Pitt in overtime, Washington State beat Wisconsin and Texas Tech won 33-30 over Houston.

The Georgia Bulldogs check in at No. in the updated rankings after defeating Samford 33-0 at home on Saturday. The Dawgs are looking the best team in America after Alabama’s struggled in Austin.

Here is the top-25:

25) Pitt

24) Oregon

23) Penn State

22) Texas A&M

21) Florida

20) Texas

19) Baylor

18) Wake Forest

17) Ole Miss

16) Tennessee

15) Utah

14) BYU

13) Miami

12) NC State

11) Arkansas

And the top-ten…

Kentucky

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Florida 26-16

Michigan State

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Akron 52-0 (Spartans Wire)

USC

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Stanford 41-28 (Trojans Wire)

Oklahoma State

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Arizona State 34-17

Oklahoma

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Kent State 33-3 (Sooners Wire)

Michigan

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Hawaii 56-10 (Wolverines Wire)

Clemson

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Furman 35-12 (Clemson Wire)

Ohio State

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Arkansas State 45-12 (Buckeyes Wire)

Georgia

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Samford 33-0

Alabama

Record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Texas 20-19 (Roll Tide Wire)

