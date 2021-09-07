USA TODAY Coaches Poll released: Where’s Georgia after beating Clemson?
Week 1 of college football is in the books. We had some thrillers, some defensive battles and some offensive explosions over the Labor Day weekend. The best game of the weekend goes to Notre Dame and FSU, who met Sunday night in Tallahassee. The Irish escaped in overtime but this game had no shortage of incredible storylines.
Following the first week of action, USA TODAY Sports released its weekly Coaches Poll. Georgia, which was ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, moved to No. 2 after beating Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte. Clemson dropped to No. 6.
See the full rankings below:
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
Change
1
Alabama
1,624
–
2
Georgia
1,537
+3
3
Ohio State
1,491
+1
4
Oklahoma
1,397
-1
5
Texas A&M
1,334
+1
6
Clemson
1,239
-4
7
Notre Dame
1.197
–
8
Cincinnati
1.113
+2
9
Florida
1,058
+2
10
Iowa State
1,057
-2
11
Oregon
920
+1
12
Iowa
914
+6
13
Penn State
872
+7
14
USC
828
–
15
Texas
653
+4
16
UCLA
538
+26
17
Wisconsin
359
-2
18
Utah
294
+8
19
Coastal Carolina
289
+5
20
Ole Miss
285
+5
21
Virginia Tech
274
+19
22
North Carolina
252
-13
23
Oklahoma State
243
-1
24
Miami (Fl)
186
-8
25
Arizona State
181
+3
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 21 Washington, No. 23 ULL
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.