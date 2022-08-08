USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Georgia vs. Oregon to be a highly ranked matchup

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released ahead of the 2022 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs, fresh off of their first national championship in 41 years, will start the season at No. 3 in the nation as they look to repeat.

Georgia’s Week 1 opponent, Oregon, opens the season ranked No. 12.

It will be a No. 3 vs. No. 12 battle when the Bulldogs and the Ducks play on Saturday, September 3 in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.

The game will take place in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

This will be Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks. Lanning, who served under Kirby Smart as UGA’s defensive coordinator for three years, accepted the Oregon job in mid-December but coached with the Bulldogs through the national title.

List

2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll released

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire