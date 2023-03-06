USA TODAY Coaches Poll at end of men’s basketball regular season

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

The 2022-23 college basketball regular season is finally over, and now that the main part of the schedule is complete, it is time to turn our attention to the conference tournaments and then eventually the NCAA Tournament.

However, before jumping into the postseason it is time to take a look at which schools finished in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll along with those who just missed the cut. Unfortunately for the Gator Nation, their beloved Orange and Blue are noticeably absent from the final tally — as they have been for a couple of months now.

Next up for Florida are the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who face the Gators in Game 3 of the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 9. The Orange and Blue hold the No. 8 seed in the tournament while MSU is seeded at No. 9. Tipoff inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on Gator Sports Network.

Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 18.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

29-2

771

2

UCLA

27-4

740

+2

3

Purdue

26-5

673

+2

4

Kansas

25-6

666

-1

5

Alabama

24-5

657

-3

6

Marquette

25-6

636

7

Texas

23-8

571

8

Gonzaga

26-5

515

+2

9

Arizona

25-6

494

10

Baylor

22-9

440

-2

11

Virginia

23-6

419

+1

12

Kansas State

23-8

409

-1

13

Miami

24-6

381

+2

14

Connecticut

24-7

367

+4

15

Xavier

23-8

338

+2

16

Saint Mary’s

25-6

336

17

Indiana

21-10

280

-4

18

Texas A&M

23-8

251

+3

19

Tennessee

22-9

249

-5

20

San Diego State

24-6

205

-1

21

Duke

23-8

119

+9

22

Creighton

20-11

118

+1

23

TCU

20-11

111

-1

24

Kentucky

21-10

97

+3

25

Northwestern

21-10

31

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Providence; No. 24 Maryland; No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Providence 30; Maryland 26; Florida Atlantic 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 18; Oral Roberts 14; Michigan St. 14; Toledo 11; Pittsburgh 10; NC State 9; West Virginia 6; Utah St. 5; Virginia Tech 3; Iowa 3; Vanderbilt 2; Boise St. 1.

More Basketball!

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, TV info

Florida sees slight improvement in KenPom rankings after beating LSU

Florida back in ESPN Basketball Power Index top 50 after beating LSU

Gators get slight bump in NET rankings following win over LSU

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball's win over LSU Tigers

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

Recommended Stories