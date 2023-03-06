USA TODAY Coaches Poll at end of men’s basketball regular season
The 2022-23 college basketball regular season is finally over, and now that the main part of the schedule is complete, it is time to turn our attention to the conference tournaments and then eventually the NCAA Tournament.
However, before jumping into the postseason it is time to take a look at which schools finished in the top 25 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll along with those who just missed the cut. Unfortunately for the Gator Nation, their beloved Orange and Blue are noticeably absent from the final tally — as they have been for a couple of months now.
Next up for Florida are the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who face the Gators in Game 3 of the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 9. The Orange and Blue hold the No. 8 seed in the tournament while MSU is seeded at No. 9. Tipoff inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on Gator Sports Network.
Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 18.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
29-2
771
–
2
UCLA
27-4
740
+2
3
Purdue
26-5
673
+2
4
Kansas
25-6
666
-1
5
24-5
657
-3
6
Marquette
25-6
636
–
7
23-8
571
–
8
Gonzaga
26-5
515
+2
9
Arizona
25-6
494
–
10
Baylor
22-9
440
-2
11
Virginia
23-6
419
+1
12
Kansas State
23-8
409
-1
13
Miami
24-6
381
+2
14
Connecticut
24-7
367
+4
15
Xavier
23-8
338
+2
16
Saint Mary’s
25-6
336
–
17
Indiana
21-10
280
-4
18
23-8
251
+3
19
22-9
249
-5
20
San Diego State
24-6
205
-1
21
Duke
23-8
119
+9
22
Creighton
20-11
118
+1
23
TCU
20-11
111
-1
24
Kentucky
21-10
97
+3
25
Northwestern
21-10
31
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Providence; No. 24 Maryland; No. 25 Pittsburgh.
Others Receiving Votes
Providence 30; Maryland 26; Florida Atlantic 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 18; Oral Roberts 14; Michigan St. 14; Toledo 11; Pittsburgh 10; NC State 9; West Virginia 6; Utah St. 5; Virginia Tech 3; Iowa 3; Vanderbilt 2; Boise St. 1.
