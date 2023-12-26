Advertisement

USA TODAY Coaches Poll does not include Auburn in week eight update

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Voters of the Associated Press poll refused to deliver a piece of Auburn’s Christmas wish list earlier this week by failing to put the Tigers in their top 25 poll.

It appears that the voters of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll are giving the Tigers the same treatment.

The latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday, and the Tigers are, once again, on the outside looking in. Auburn checks in at No. 26 in this week’s poll by receiving 65 votes. The No. 25 team this week, Providence, earned 88 votes.

Three SEC teams found their way onto this week’s poll: Tennessee (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 10), and Ole Miss (No. 22). Texas A&M and South Carolina join Auburn in the “receiving votes” category.

Auburn will host Chattanooga and Penn for its final two nonconference games before traveling to Arkansas on Jan. 6 to open SEC play.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

11-1

790 (24)

2

Kansas

11-1

760 (1)

3

Houston

12-0

751 (7)

4

Arizona

9-2

659

5

UConn

11-2

629

6

Florida Atlantic

10-2

618

+6

7

Tennessee

9-3

613

8

Marquette

10-3

531

-2

9

Illinois

9-2

520

+2

10

Kentucky

9-2

513

-1

11

North Carolina

8-3

460

+2

12

BYU

11-1

378

+3

13

Oklahoma

10-1

371

-5

14

Colorado State

11-1

326

+3

15

Duke

8-3

316

+4

16

Gonzaga

9-3

300

-1

17

Clemson

10-1

280

+1

18

Memphis

10-2

271

+5

19

Baylor

10-2

251

-9

20

Creighton

9-3

161

-6

21

James Madison

12-0

159

22

Ole Miss

12-0

153

+3

23

Wisconsin

9-3

148

+1

24

Texas

9-2

138

-2

25

Providence

11-2

88

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire