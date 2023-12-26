USA TODAY Coaches Poll does not include Auburn in week eight update

Voters of the Associated Press poll refused to deliver a piece of Auburn’s Christmas wish list earlier this week by failing to put the Tigers in their top 25 poll.

It appears that the voters of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll are giving the Tigers the same treatment.

The latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday, and the Tigers are, once again, on the outside looking in. Auburn checks in at No. 26 in this week’s poll by receiving 65 votes. The No. 25 team this week, Providence, earned 88 votes.

Three SEC teams found their way onto this week’s poll: Tennessee (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 10), and Ole Miss (No. 22). Texas A&M and South Carolina join Auburn in the “receiving votes” category.

Auburn will host Chattanooga and Penn for its final two nonconference games before traveling to Arkansas on Jan. 6 to open SEC play.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 11-1 790 (24) – 2 Kansas 11-1 760 (1) – 3 Houston 12-0 751 (7) – 4 Arizona 9-2 659 – 5 UConn 11-2 629 – 6 Florida Atlantic 10-2 618 +6 7 Tennessee 9-3 613 – 8 Marquette 10-3 531 -2 9 Illinois 9-2 520 +2 10 Kentucky 9-2 513 -1 11 North Carolina 8-3 460 +2 12 BYU 11-1 378 +3 13 Oklahoma 10-1 371 -5 14 Colorado State 11-1 326 +3 15 Duke 8-3 316 +4 16 Gonzaga 9-3 300 -1 17 Clemson 10-1 280 +1 18 Memphis 10-2 271 +5 19 Baylor 10-2 251 -9 20 Creighton 9-3 161 -6 21 James Madison 12-0 159 – 22 Ole Miss 12-0 153 +3 23 Wisconsin 9-3 148 +1 24 Texas 9-2 138 -2 25 Providence 11-2 88 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire