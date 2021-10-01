USA TODAY bowl projections still not high on Notre Dame

Despite running off 31-straight points to close the fourth quarter in a 41-13 win over then-18th ranked Wisconsin last week, Notre Dame isn’t getting much respect quite yet from the USA TODAY in terms of their latest bowl projections.

At 4-0 and with a schedule ahead of them that looks more favorable by the week, multiple outlets have Notre Dame projected for a New Year’s Six date at the Peach Bowl in Dallas.

The USA TODAY’s latest projections however call for the Irish to head to Orlando on December 29.

USA TODAY Notre Dame Bowl Projection (Sept. 28):

Bowl: Cheez-It Bowl

Opponent: Texas

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

I know the College Football Playoff might still be far-fetched for Notre Dame as offensive issues are clear, but falling short of the New Year’s Six would be an incredible disappointment after starting the year 4-0, even if the bowl game ultimately came against a name opponent in Texas.

