USA TODAY analyst rates Jordan Addison the No. 2 receiver in college football

Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award last year as the nation’s best wide receiver, but let’s keep in mind that had USC’s Drake London not gotten injured, the Trojan star would have won the award. Therefore, one can quite reasonably say that Addison was the No. 2 receiver in the nation last year.

That status — being the second-best receiver in the nation — has not changed in the eyes of one USA TODAY analyst.

Patrick Conn, who has helped Trojans Wire with occasional articles such as this one on Caleb Williams, and who does a ton of national college football research for all the College Wire sites, has released his list of the top 10 receivers in the Football Bowl Subdivision for 2022.

Jordan Addison is second on the list.

Who’s first? It’s the man who collected an astounding 347 receiving yards in one game last season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State was a one-man wrecking crew against a depleted, undermanned Utah secondary in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Smith-Njigba took full advantage not only of the attrition on the Utes’ roster, but of the fact that two Ohio State NFL prospects, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, skipped the Rose Bowl to prepare for the combine and the draft. It’s hard to deny Smith-Njigba’s place at No. 1, but Jordan Addison will certainly make a run at the top spot.

Here’s Patrick Conn on Addison:

2021 Stats: 100 Rec | 1,593 Yards | 17 TDs | 15.9 YPR Addison walked away with the Biletnikoff Award given to the top WR in college football. This year he will be in a new offense and with a new quarterback. Addison should thrive once again in the Lincoln Riley offense. For more on Addison check out Trojans Wire.

