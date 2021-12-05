USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll released: Georgia drops after loss to Alabama
Things got ugly in Atlanta on Saturday for the Georgia Bulldogs, losing the SEC championship 41-24 to Alabama.
The good news for Georgia is that the Dawgs technically had a mulligan game, meaning a loss was not the end of the world. The bad news is that they looked really, really bad and have a lot of work to do if they want to even compete in the playoff.
On Sunday, the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll was released and Georgia fell from No. 1 to No. 3.
The top-ten is as follows:
Alabama
Michigan
Georgia
Cincinnati
Notre Dame
Baylor
Ohio State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma State
Michigan State
Georgia also checked in at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which featured the exact same top-five as the Coaches Poll.
Georgia will play Michigan in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve.