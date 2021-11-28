USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll released ahead of SEC Championship

Joe Vitale
·1 min read

The USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following the final week of the 2021 regular season.

Georgia (12-0) and Alabama (11-1) will square off in Atlanta next weekend for the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs cruised to a win over Georgia Tech, while Alabama was taken to four overtimes before eventually beating Auburn.

Ohio State fell to Michigan on Saturday, likely eliminating the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff and giving Michigan a serious shot of making it in.

Cincinnati and Notre Dame both took care of business as well, and Oklahoma State entered its name in the hat as a playoff candidate with a win over Oklahoma.

NEXT: Full Coaches Poll:

Here’s a look at the updated Coaches Poll following Week 13:

  1. Georgia

  2. Alabama

  3. Michigan

  4. Cincinnati

  5. Oklahoma State

  6. Notre Dame

  7. Ohio State

  8. Ole Miss

  9. Baylor

  10. Oregon

  11. Oklahoma

  12. Iowa

  13. Michigan State

  14. BYU

  15. Pittsburgh

  16. Houston

  17. Utah

  18. Wake Forest

  19. SDSU

  20. NC State

  21. UL Lafayette

  22. Kentucky

  23. Texas A&M

  24. Clemson

  25. Arkansas

