USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll released: Georgia still on top

Joe Vitale

The USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll has been released after Week 12 of the college football season.

Week 12 saw Georgia win with ease over Charleston Southern of the FCS. Alabama escaped a close one against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, while Ohio State absolutely demolished Michigan State. Cincinnati also steamrolled a solid SMU team.

Here’s the updated Coaches Poll after Saturday:

  1. Georgia

  2. Alabama

  3. Ohio State

  4. Cincinnati

  5. Notre Dame

  6. Michigan

  7. Oklahoma State

  8. Ole Miss

  9. Oklahoma

  10. Baylor

  11. Oregon

  12. Iowa

  13. Michigan State

  14. Texas A&M

  15. BYU

  16. Houston

  17. Pittsburgh

  18. Wisconsin

  19. Utah

  20. UTSA

  21. Wake Forest

  22. SDSU

  23. UL Lafayette

  24. NC State

  25. Kentucky

