USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll released: Georgia still on top
The USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll has been released after Week 12 of the college football season.
Week 12 saw Georgia win with ease over Charleston Southern of the FCS. Alabama escaped a close one against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, while Ohio State absolutely demolished Michigan State. Cincinnati also steamrolled a solid SMU team.
Here’s the updated Coaches Poll after Saturday:
Georgia
Cincinnati
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
Baylor
Iowa
Texas A&M
BYU
Houston
Pittsburgh
Utah
UTSA
Wake Forest
SDSU
UL Lafayette
NC State
Kentucky